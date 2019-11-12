Log in
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC

(LBTYA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Liberty Global : Responds to Sunrise Termination of Share Purchase Agreement

0
11/12/2019 | 05:35pm EST

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) responded to the notification of termination received today from Sunrise Communications regarding the amended Share Purchase Agreement concerning UPC Switzerland. The agreement provides for Sunrise to pay a CHF 50 million termination fee after providing the notice.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, said:

“While we would have preferred to keep the current SPA in place, we understand this move by Sunrise. The Sunrise board has been navigating a difficult situation. We look forward to continuing our conversations with either the board or Freenet about a potential transaction that creates significant value for both sets of shareholders and Swiss consumers. There is no question that UPC remains the fulcrum player in Switzerland’s converging telecom market.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in 6 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 405 M
EBIT 2019 834 M
Net income 2019 -233 M
Debt 2019 16 384 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -82,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -106x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 3,46x
Capitalization 17 598 M
Chart LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Liberty Global Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 28,43  $
Last Close Price 25,03  $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Thomas Fries Chief Executive Officer
John C. Malone Chairman
Joost Baptiest P. Coopmans Senior Vice President-Operations
Charles Henry Rowland Bracken Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Enrique Rodríguez Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC16.07%17 598
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.66.16%100 738
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORPORATION62.81%21 168
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION44.05%16 522
CABLE ONE, INC.80.01%7 662
CYFROWY POLSAT S.A.28.01%4 736
