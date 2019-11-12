Liberty Global : Responds to Sunrise Termination of Share Purchase Agreement

Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) responded to the notification of termination received today from Sunrise Communications regarding the amended Share Purchase Agreement concerning UPC Switzerland. The agreement provides for Sunrise to pay a CHF 50 million termination fee after providing the notice.

Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global, said:

“While we would have preferred to keep the current SPA in place, we understand this move by Sunrise. The Sunrise board has been navigating a difficult situation. We look forward to continuing our conversations with either the board or Freenet about a potential transaction that creates significant value for both sets of shareholders and Swiss consumers. There is no question that UPC remains the fulcrum player in Switzerland’s converging telecom market.”

