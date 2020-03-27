Australia's Capital Raising Contest Looks Ready to Intensify

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--If this was the week when ASX 200 companies scrambled to withdraw earnings guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic then next week could accelerate their rush to raise equity.

The signals are already mixed for stocks in need of a stronger balance sheet. Companies exposed to tourism are finding it difficult to agree terms on a raising amid widespread travel restrictions that could last months. Companies in other sectors appear to have found it a little easier, albeit offering new shares at bigger discounts than would have been expected in less turbulent times.

Karen Jorritsma, head of equities at RBC Capital Markets, said it feels like capital raisings will start to kick in next week.

"Message from the fundies is clear, better to go BIG and not have to ask twice," she said. "Remember those desperate scenes in the last throes of 2009/10 recaps when the real-estate investment trusts had to come back multiple times to stay alive."

Hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd. this week raised 800 million Australian dollars (US$488 million) through a placement of shares with institutional investors, a move that surprised analysts who considered it one of the ASX 200's most conservative stocks. That raising, representing nearly 10% of its issued capital, was conducted at a 17% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Outdoor advertising company oOh!media Ltd. is raising A$167 million, but had to offer a 37% discount to its closing price on March 19 before trading in its shares was halted.

Others have struggled. Shares in online travel agency Webjet Ltd. remain suspended while it tries to agree terms on a raising. Some analysts think Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., which on Monday said it would cancel its dividend, will need to rattle the tin for A$300 million or more.

As the earnings guidance withdrawals made clear, few executives are prepared to bet on how long the virus impact will last or how deep it will be. Capital Economics expects Australia's gross domestic product to fall by 30% in the second quarter.

The bleak outlook has investors selling off stocks that are carrying too much debt or which don't have cash available to ride out a prolonged period without revenue. That's a particular worry in the retail sector where nonessential businesses, including apparel and pubs, are hanging out the closed sign for the foreseeable future.

"Some of these businesses won't have an option but to come to the market to raise capital," said Bell Direct Markets Analyst Jessica Amir, who thinks a key milestone will be when virus cases have peaked.

"Until that point, it's so hard for investors and brokers alike," Ms. Amir said. "Brokers will also be questioning how can they underwrite capital raising and at what discount will they be at? For example, will discounts be at 30% given the market is 30% off its all-time high from five weeks ago?"

With markets so unstable, many fund managers aren't going to want to support a capital raising, said Atlas Funds Management Chief Investment Officer Hugh Dive.

Webjet is shaping as a key test of their appetite. "I have no idea where those earnings are going to be this year and they don't either," he said.

As the early raisings have shown, discounts will be big. Mr. Dive said they are usually in a range of 10-15% in less volatile times. That's very dilutive, which explains why many companies have chosen to delay or cancel planned dividend payments, suspend share buyback programs or cut capital spending to conserve cash.

Some investors think Australia's biggest banks will also need to tap the market for equity. Bell Potter said it had factored in National Australia Bank Ltd. launching a A$1 billion capital raising in the second half of this year. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. completed a A$250 million institutional placement in the middle of last month.

Others expect banks to wait. "Raisings are unlikely as the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority have relaxed requirements and the ratios remain well ahead of the prudential minimum," said Citi.

Mr. Dive agreed that banks are now much better capitalized than during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, adding that the regulator is also being very accommodative toward them. They may also be a backstop for companies outside the financial sector if equity investors balk at the terms of their raisings.

"If companies can't raise the money, banks may relax covenants in the event that Covid-19 may be gone in a year's time and a Webjet or Flight Centre does earn something, they may extend the terms," he said. "It would not look good for banks to put large employers into bankruptcy which could possibly be avoided by relaxing a covenant."

