Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  National Australia Bank Limited    NAB   AU000000NAB4

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED

(NAB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Australia's Capital Raising Contest Looks Ready to Intensify

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 01:46am EDT

By Alice Uribe

SYDNEY--If this was the week when ASX 200 companies scrambled to withdraw earnings guidance due to the coronavirus pandemic then next week could accelerate their rush to raise equity.

The signals are already mixed for stocks in need of a stronger balance sheet. Companies exposed to tourism are finding it difficult to agree terms on a raising amid widespread travel restrictions that could last months. Companies in other sectors appear to have found it a little easier, albeit offering new shares at bigger discounts than would have been expected in less turbulent times.

Karen Jorritsma, head of equities at RBC Capital Markets, said it feels like capital raisings will start to kick in next week.

"Message from the fundies is clear, better to go BIG and not have to ask twice," she said. "Remember those desperate scenes in the last throes of 2009/10 recaps when the real-estate investment trusts had to come back multiple times to stay alive."

Hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd. this week raised 800 million Australian dollars (US$488 million) through a placement of shares with institutional investors, a move that surprised analysts who considered it one of the ASX 200's most conservative stocks. That raising, representing nearly 10% of its issued capital, was conducted at a 17% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Outdoor advertising company oOh!media Ltd. is raising A$167 million, but had to offer a 37% discount to its closing price on March 19 before trading in its shares was halted.

Others have struggled. Shares in online travel agency Webjet Ltd. remain suspended while it tries to agree terms on a raising. Some analysts think Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd., which on Monday said it would cancel its dividend, will need to rattle the tin for A$300 million or more.

As the earnings guidance withdrawals made clear, few executives are prepared to bet on how long the virus impact will last or how deep it will be. Capital Economics expects Australia's gross domestic product to fall by 30% in the second quarter.

The bleak outlook has investors selling off stocks that are carrying too much debt or which don't have cash available to ride out a prolonged period without revenue. That's a particular worry in the retail sector where nonessential businesses, including apparel and pubs, are hanging out the closed sign for the foreseeable future.

"Some of these businesses won't have an option but to come to the market to raise capital," said Bell Direct Markets Analyst Jessica Amir, who thinks a key milestone will be when virus cases have peaked.

"Until that point, it's so hard for investors and brokers alike," Ms. Amir said. "Brokers will also be questioning how can they underwrite capital raising and at what discount will they be at? For example, will discounts be at 30% given the market is 30% off its all-time high from five weeks ago?"

With markets so unstable, many fund managers aren't going to want to support a capital raising, said Atlas Funds Management Chief Investment Officer Hugh Dive.

Webjet is shaping as a key test of their appetite. "I have no idea where those earnings are going to be this year and they don't either," he said.

As the early raisings have shown, discounts will be big. Mr. Dive said they are usually in a range of 10-15% in less volatile times. That's very dilutive, which explains why many companies have chosen to delay or cancel planned dividend payments, suspend share buyback programs or cut capital spending to conserve cash.

Some investors think Australia's biggest banks will also need to tap the market for equity. Bell Potter said it had factored in National Australia Bank Ltd. launching a A$1 billion capital raising in the second half of this year. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd. completed a A$250 million institutional placement in the middle of last month.

Others expect banks to wait. "Raisings are unlikely as the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority have relaxed requirements and the ratios remain well ahead of the prudential minimum," said Citi.

Mr. Dive agreed that banks are now much better capitalized than during the financial crisis more than a decade ago, adding that the regulator is also being very accommodative toward them. They may also be a backstop for companies outside the financial sector if equity investors balk at the terms of their raisings.

"If companies can't raise the money, banks may relax covenants in the event that Covid-19 may be gone in a year's time and a Webjet or Flight Centre does earn something, they may extend the terms," he said. "It would not look good for banks to put large employers into bankruptcy which could possibly be avoided by relaxing a covenant."

Write to Alice Uribe at alice.uribe@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCHLEAR LIMITED -8.62% 166.47 End-of-day quote.-25.24%
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED -33.04% 9.91 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -6.32% 15.12 End-of-day quote.-41.53%
OOH!MEDIA LIMITED -27.98% 0.605 End-of-day quote.0.00%
S&P/ASX 200 -5.30% 4842.4 Real-time Quote.-29.15%
WEBJET LIMITED -13.56% 3.76 End-of-day quote.-71.12%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
01:46aAustralia's Capital Raising Contest Looks Ready to Intensify
DJ
03/23NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB completes the resale of NAB Capital Notes
PU
03/22Australia regulator says banks must provision for virus loan holiday
RE
03/20NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/18NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Notice given in accordance with Corps Act s259C exempt..
PU
03/17NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Dividend/Distribution - NABPB
PU
03/17Macquarie asks 15,000 staff to stay home; NAB evacuates Australian headquarte..
RE
03/17NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Statement from NAB CEO Ross McEwan
PU
03/16Under water? Banks play home loan lottery as insurers bail out
RE
03/12NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : NAB withdraws the NAB Capital Notes 4 offer
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 17 949 M
EBIT 2020 9 461 M
Net income 2020 5 483 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 9,07%
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
P/E ratio 2021 8,59x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,68x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,68x
Capitalization 48 043 M
Chart NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Australia Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,63  AUD
Last Close Price 16,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 89,0%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ross Maxwell McEwan Group Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Philip Wayne Chronican Chairman
Patrick C. Wright Chief Technology & Operations Officer
Gary A. Lennon Group Chief Financial Officer
Geraldine Celia McBride Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED-41.53%29 083
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.20%281 976
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.38%255 636
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.64%204 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-35.49%184 093
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%135 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group