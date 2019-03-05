In Mining Fight, Prize Is Nevada -- WSJ

Barrick and Newmont have competing ideas for combining their operations in the state

By Alistair MacDonald and Jacquie McNish

The future of the world's biggest gold-mining deal hinges on a chunk of terrain that is among the most valuable in America: the gold fields of Nevada.

Newmont Mining Corp. formally rejected Barrick Gold Corp.'s unsolicited $18 billion proposal and offered an alternative: a joint venture of the two miners' Nevada operations. Toronto-based Barrick's merger plan is anchored in a plan to strip out nearly $7.1 billion of costs in a combined company. All but $2.4 billion of that, they say, can be squeezed from combining the two gold miners' large portfolio of mines and mining plants in the state.

"Nevada is the crux of our proposal," Barrick Chief Executive Mark Bristow said.

Newmont said on Monday the two companies can squeeze costs without a merger and proposed terms on a joint venture that would combine operations in Nevada, sharing management responsibilities equally between the two.

Around three quarters of all U.S. gold production comes from Nevada. It produces 5.6% of the world's gold, ranking it as the fourth-largest producer, right after Australia.

Gold was discovered in Nevada in the late 19th century, but it was Newmont that kicked off the state's gold mining boom in the 1960s with a find on the so-called Carlin Trend. The geological feature continues to yield vast quantities of the yellow metal.

Newmont's rivalry with Barrick in the state began in the 1980s when the then-upstart Toronto miner acquired rights to a property called Goldstrike, adjacent to one of Newmont's largest Nevada properties. The two sides have mused about joining forces in some capacity ever since.

The state represents nearly a third of Newmont's revenue and more than 40% of Barrick's. Nevada's gold is a miner's dream: Accessible, high quality ores in a stable region with good infrastructure.

The two companies' mines are concentrated in the state's northeast, about a three-hour drive from Reno. They currently share one mining investment in the state, Turquoise Ridge, which is 75% owned and operated by Barrick.

Barrick aims to boost cash flow in Nevada by cutting overlapping costs and boosting high-grade ore production. Barrick said it has more reserves with higher grades, while Newmont has over three times the number of ore processing facilities.

At Barrick's Cortez mine about $10 million in annual trucking costs could be cut by moving the ore to a nearby Newmont processing facility, Catherine Raw, Barrick's chief operating officer of North America, said.

"What makes no sense to me is all these trucks driving around the state, " says Mr. Bristow, the Barrick CEO.

Newmont Chief Executive Gary Goldberg has said that he agrees there were synergies to be made, but prefers a joint venture between the two companies over a merger.

In Newmont's proposal on Monday, Barrick would hold 55% of the the economic interests of a Nevada JV and Newmont would hold 45%. Both miners would have an equal number of directors on a management committee that would govern the project, with both also taking it in turns to chair the venture.

Some analysts have questioned whether Barrick can squeeze so many costs out of a combination. Credit Suisse pointed out that in 2014 Barrick estimated only $275 million a year in savings from combining in Nevada, against the $500 million it predicts now. A Barrick spokesman said the 2014 estimate only refers to a portion of mining savings. He said Newmont and Barrick jointly prepared analyses at the time that predicted between $900 million and $1 billion in annual savings from a Nevada union.

Arnaud du Plessis, a portfolio manager for CPR Asset Management, which owns shares in both miners, said there shouldn't be a full-blown merger because large companies can be difficult to manage, while cost savings can come through a joint venture.

Newmont argues that a proposed tie-up with Goldcorp Inc., which it struck earlier this year, is better value for its shareholders.

Last week, Barrick Gold offered $17.85 billion for Newmont in an all-share deal that would create a giant worth about $40 billion at today's valuations. As of Friday, Newmont's shares were trading at an almost 7% premium to the offer. That means that as things stand, Barrick would likely have to make a better offer to win over Newmont shareholders.

Any deal -- or more limited joint venture -- would have to surmount a history of failed attempts. The last try at a full-blown merger between Barrick and Newmont soured in 2014 and joint venture talks have flared off and on for decades.

"This is an incredibly complex venture that requires trust on both sides to work," said Pierre Lassonde, a former Newmont vice chairman who oversaw failed talks to create a Nevada joint venture in 2004. "That trust wasn't there before, and I don't see it now."

Barrick executives made their most recent move after Newmont agreed earlier this year to buy Goldcorp, a smaller player that nonetheless could add bulk and put the long-sought Nevada combination out of reach, according to a people familiar with the matter.

Barrick is unlikely to consider any changes to its offer until late March as Newmont and Goldcorp shareholders near April votes on their merger proposal, one of these people said. If Newmont is unable to secure sufficient shareholder support ahead of the vote for the Goldcorp merger, it could come under pressure to enter discussions with Barrick, the person said.

Newmont's deal with Goldcorp came as a shock to Barrick's senior executives, who made several overtures since August to discuss a Nevada joint venture or a full merger, people familiar with the matter said. In September, Mr. Goldberg told Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton that he wouldn't consider a Nevada combination unless Newmont operated the venture and the two companies equally divided ownership, these people said.

Mr. Goldberg said he proposed such a deal, but would have considered other options and continued to push for a joint venture without getting much engagement, including by inviting Mr. Thornton to meet in Denver. He said that since joining Newmont in 2013 he has "not had a party on the other side that has wanted to sit down before" and talk about Nevada. He now hopes to talk "miner to miner" with Mr. Bristow.

"I've tried very hard with him," Mr. Bristow said.

Write to Alistair MacDonald at alistair.macdonald@wsj.com and Jacquie McNish at Jacquie.McNish@wsj.com