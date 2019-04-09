Nice : BT Group Selects NICE Performance Management, Driving Focus on Employee Engagement

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that BT Group, a leading
United Kingdom-based multinational communications company, has selected NICE
Performance Management (NPM) to create a unified performance
management system to drive employee engagement across its BT Consumer
lines of business.
Serving the needs of customers in the UK and 180 countries worldwide, BT
Group has previously invested in their customers and employees with NICE
WFM, NICE
Engage and NICE
Nexidia Analytics. By adding NICE Performance Management, they are
now able to bring together multiple sources of data to create a single
source of truth. This enables directors, supervisors and agents to focus
on what is required for reaching goals and drives performance through
engaging coaching programs.
“BT is an industry leader that understands the impact their agents have
on customer experience,” said John O’Hara, President, NICE EMEA.
“NICE Performance Management will provide the tools for personalized
performance insights and innovative coaching all while incorporating
analytics, thereby, offering a tailored user experience and empowering
each employee to take ownership of their performance. This will allow
open communication between agents and supervisors, which strengthens
relationships and lowers attrition rates.”
“We’re working to provide the best customer service in the UK, and
through our experience in creating an outstanding service experience
through EE with help from NICE Performance Management, we knew this was
also the right path for BT,” said Simon Evatt, Director of Customer
Service Technology and Analytics at BT. “Providing outstanding
customer service is our top priority, and using the NICE Performance
Management solution is one of the many ways we’re giving our people and
teams the tools they need to provide the best possible service to our
customers every day.”
Additionally, on April 17 at Interactions
2019, Stephen Turner, BT Group will present on “Creating a
Single Version of Truth: Combining Multiple Technologies to Drive
Operational and Business Improvement.”
For additional information on NICE Performance Management click
here
