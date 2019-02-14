Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Oil Search Limited    OSH   PG0008579883

OIL SEARCH LIMITED

(OSH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oil Search : supports Kutubu Secondary School rebuild after earthquake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:07am EST

Oil Search supports Kutubu Secondary School rebuild after earthquake

PNG Media Release

Monday, 11 February 2019

Kutubu Secondary School in the Southern Highlands Province is rebuilding its school so 700 students can return to classes after more than ten months of no schooling.

The school was one of several in Southern Highlands and Hela Provinces that were severely affected by the 7.5 magnitude earthquake a year ago this month, which caused major destruction to houses, food gardens and government infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

For Kutubu Secondary School, the process of rebuilding is well underway with the near completion of a new mess block with the timely support of Oil Search. The mess is essential to operate the boarding facility.

The Oil Search earthquake recovery team had earlier completed reconstruction work on the 4.5 kilometre feeder road to the school, and also for the Inu community, located next to the school.

The access road was badly affected by slips that required stabilising and drainage that was blocked. The principal, Bai Irabo had engaged local youths from the area to do maintainance work but that was not going to be enough.

The reconstruction of the road by Oil Search was completed in December, and is aiding the reconstruction work on the school itself.

On a recent visit to Kutubu, Leon Buskens, Oil Search General Manager for PNG Stakeholder Engagement was pleased to see that Kutubu Secondary School under the leadership of Mr Irabo, had begun efforts to reconstruct its mess.

The school had sourced timber and other building material from local saw mill operators and suppliers and had engaged the help of local carpenters.

Oil Search donated 30 bags of cement and two truck loads of builders mix.

An elated Mr Irabo thanked Oil Search for the donation adding it would help lift the morale of the entire school.

"Oil Search's commitment in rebuilding our communities through the Oil Search Foundation and our partners continues a year after the earthquake. The level of self reliance demonstrated by Kutubu Secondary School is exemplary," said Mr Buskens.

End.

For further information, please contact: Ruth Waram

Manager, PNG Communications Mobile: (+675) 7190 6078

Oil Search Limited

Incorporated in Papua New Guinea ARBN 055 079 868

Photos

The new mess at Kutubu Secondary School being constructed following the February 2018 earthquake

Oil Search delivers much needed building material to complete the new mess for Kutubu Secondary School following the February 2018 earthquake

Photos courtesy of Oil Search.

Oil Search supports Kutubu Secondary School rebuild after earthquake- 11 February 2019

2

Disclaimer

Oil Search Limited published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 05:06:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OIL SEARCH LIMITED
12:07aOIL SEARCH : supports Kutubu Secondary School rebuild after earthquake
PU
02/13OIL SEARCH : She certifies aviation turbine fuels - Meet Grace Kega
PU
02/11ENSURING SAFE PRODUCTION OPTIMISATIO : meet Lydia Warubi
PU
02/06OIL SEARCH : Drilling Report for January 2019
PU
01/30Horizon Oil Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
01/28OIL SEARCH : boss recognised for outstanding service to PNG business and communi..
PU
01/24OIL SEARCH : expands Alaskan exploration lease position
PU
01/24OIL SEARCH : State Says North Slope Oil and Gas Activity is at its Highest Level..
AQ
01/23OIL SEARCH : Strong Finish for Oil Search Limited in 2018
AQ
01/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Finish Flat: Japan Reports Weak Export Data
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 538 M
EBIT 2018 731 M
Net income 2018 360 M
Debt 2018 2 907 M
Yield 2018 1,95%
P/E ratio 2018 23,38
P/E ratio 2019 17,25
EV / Sales 2018 7,31x
EV / Sales 2019 6,33x
Capitalization 8 335 M
Chart OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Oil Search Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OIL SEARCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 6,56 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Robert Botten Managing Director & Executive Director
Richard John Lee Chairman
Stephen W. Gardiner Chief Financial Officer & Group Secretary
Paul Cholakos Executive General Manager-Technical Services
Kostas G. Constantinou Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OIL SEARCH LIMITED8.24%8 335
CONOCOPHILLIPS7.04%77 651
CNOOC LTD10.03%74 840
EOG RESOURCES9.65%55 456
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.12%49 643
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD5.34%32 425
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.