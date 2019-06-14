Log in
ORASURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(OSUR)
OraSure Technologies : UPDATE - OraSure Technologies to Present at Raymond James 2019 Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

06/14/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

[Updated Release to Correct Date of Presentation]

BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point-of-care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, today announced that Roberto Cuca, Chief Financial Officer, will speak to the investment community at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference. The conference will be simultaneously webcast over the Internet.

Mr. Cuca is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at approximately 3:35 PM Eastern Time (12:35 PM Pacific Time). Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by going to OraSure Technologies' web site, www.orasure.com and clicking on the Investors link. A replay of the webcast will be available on OraSure Technologies' web site for seven days. Alternatively, you can access the live webcast of the presentation via the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/rj115/osur/

About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies is empowering the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate essential information. OraSure is a leader in the development, manufacture and distribution of point-of-care diagnostic tests, molecular collection devices and other technologies designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. Its first-to-market, innovative products include rapid tests for the detection of antibodies to HIV and Hepatitis C (HCV) on the OraQuick® platform, sample self-collection and stabilization products for molecular applications, and oral fluid laboratory tests for detecting various drugs of abuse. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries (DNA Genotek, CoreBiome and Novosanis), OraSure provides its customers with value-added, end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, diagnostics and services. OraSure's portfolio of products is sold globally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, research institutions, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities and consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.

Company contact:

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Disclaimer

OraSure Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 21:03:06 UTC
