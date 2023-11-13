Medtronic plc is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical equipment. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows: - general and minimally invasive surgery (28.8%): surgical equipment, intra-operative monitoring systems, ventilation systems, etc.; - cardiac rhythm management (18.6%): implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and automatic external defibrillators, cardiac ablation probes, etc.; - vascular diseases and cardiac surgery (17.4%): coronary stents, endoprostheses for aortal pathologies, distal protection systems, catheters, heart valve prostheses, auto-transfusion equipment, cardiac ablation devices, etc.; - spinal disorders (14.1%): spinal prostheses, disc prostheses, cerebral stimulation systems, bone graft technologies and mini-invasive spinal surgery, etc. The group also develops medical imagery-guided surgical navigation systems activity; - neurovascular, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and pelvic diseases (8.2%); - diabetes management (7.4%): internal and external glycemia monitoring systems and insulin pumps; - neurological disorders (5.5%): neurostimulation and pumped medication administration products, diagnostic tools, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (0.3%), the United States (50.9%) and other (48.8%).