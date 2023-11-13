Stock MDT MEDTRONIC PLC
PDF Report : Medtronic plc

Medtronic plc Stock price

Equities

MDT

IE00BTN1Y115

Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:02 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Medtronic plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
70.68 USD +0.84% -2.59% -9.06%
Nov. 07 Johnson & Johnson to submit application to start trials for surgical robot RE
Oct. 25 Edwards Lifesciences quarterly sales jump on robust demand for heart devices RE
Financials (USD)

Sales 2024 * 32.17 B Sales 2025 * 33.63 B Capitalization 94.04 B
Net income 2024 * 4,484 M Net income 2025 * 5,102 M EV / Sales 2024 *
3,57x
Net Debt 2024 * 20.67 B Net Debt 2025 * 18.88 B EV / Sales 2025 *
3,36x
P/E ratio 2024 *
20,8x
P/E ratio 2025 *
18,2x
Employees 95,000
Yield 2024 *
3,93%
Yield 2025 *
4,01%
Free-Float 99.83%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart Medtronic plc

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson to submit application to start trials for surgical robot RE
Edwards Lifesciences quarterly sales jump on robust demand for heart devices RE
Medtronic plc Announces Four-Year Results from the Evolut Low Risk Trial CI
Medtronic Receives US FDA Approval for Extravascular Defibrillator MT
Health Care Drops as Obesity-Drug Potential Weighs on Intuitive -- Health Care Roundup DJ
UBS Lowers Price Target on Medtronic to $68 From $82, Keeps Sell Rating MT
Health Care Down on Mixed Blessing of Obesity-Drug Promise -- Health Care Roundup DJ
Carlyle Lining Up Debt for Medtronic Units Bid, Bloomberg Reports DJ
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Easing Late Afternoon MT
Sector Update: Financial Stocks Sliding Friday Afternoon MT
Carlyle Group in Talks to Acquire Majority Stakes in 2 Medical Device Units From Medtronic MT
Carlyle in exclusive talks for $7 bln-plus Medtronic units deal-sources RE
Carlyle Reportedly in Discussions to Buy Majority Share in 2 of Medtronic's Medical Device Businesses Valued at Over $7 Billion MT
Medtronic Obtains CE Mark Approval for Simplera Continuous Glucose Monitor MT
U.S. Currency FA
Analyst Recommendations on Medtronic plc

UBS Lowers Price Target on Medtronic to $68 From $82, Keeps Sell Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, Qualcomm, 3M...
UBS Adjusts Medtronic Price Target to $82 From $79, Maintains Sell Rating MT
Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Medtronic to $102 From $100, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on Medtronic to $100 From $95, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Press releases Medtronic plc

Medtronic to announce financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 PR
Medtronic : Q3 2024 Medtronic plc Earnings Conference Call PU
Medtronic : Q4 2024 Medtronic plc Earnings Conference Call PU
Medtronic : Q2 2024 Medtronic plc Earnings Conference Call PU
News in other languages on Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson presentará una solicitud para iniciar ensayos con un robot quirúrgico
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 19. Oktober 2023
Insulet: le directeur financier Wayde McMillan quitte la société pour rejoindre 3M
Les valeurs à suivre aujourd'hui à Wall Street - Jeudi 21 septembre 2023
Medtronic: le moniteur de glucose Simplera pourra être commercialisé en Europe
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.84%
1 week-2.59%
Current month+0.17%
1 month-0.86%
3 months-15.30%
6 months-20.48%
Current year-9.06%
Highs and lows

1 week
69.32
Extreme 69.32
73.62
1 month
68.84
Extreme 68.84
73.94
Current year
68.84
Extreme 68.84
92.02
1 year
68.84
Extreme 68.84
92.02
3 years
68.84
Extreme 68.84
135.89
5 years
68.84
Extreme 68.84
135.89
10 years
53.33
Extreme 53.33
135.89
Managers and Directors - Medtronic plc

Managers TitleAgeSince
Geoffrey Martha CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 53 2015
Karen Parkhill DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 57 2016
Laura Mauri CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer - 2018
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Scott Donnelly BRD
 Director/Board Member 61 2012
Kendall Powell BRD
 Director/Board Member 69 2006
Randall Hogan BRD
 Director/Board Member 67 2014
ETFs positioned on Medtronic plc

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
VANECK BIONIC ENGINEERING UCITS ETF - USD ETF Vaneck Bionic Engineering Ucits ETF - USD
10.50% 4 M€ -.--%
ISHARES U.S. MEDICAL DEVICES ETF - USD ETF iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF - USD
8.51% 4,371 M€ -12.97%
ISHARES US MEDICAL DEVICES UCITS ETF (ACC) - USD ETF iShares US Medical Devices UCITS ETF (Acc) - USD
8.43% 131 M€ -11.76%
HARVEST HEALTHCARE LEADERS INCOME ETF - CAD HEDGED ETF Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF - CAD Hedged
4.80% 820 M€ -9.25% -
HARVEST HEALTHCARE LEADERS INCOME ETF - USD ETF Harvest Healthcare Leaders Income ETF - USD
4.80% 68 M€ 0.00% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 70.68 +0.84% 7,558,330
23-11-09 70.09 -2.26% 8,320,982
23-11-08 71.71 -1.06% 6,767,084
23-11-07 72.48 -1.28% 5,653,391
23-11-06 73.42 +1.19% 5,916,518

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Medtronic plc is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical equipment. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows: - general and minimally invasive surgery (28.8%): surgical equipment, intra-operative monitoring systems, ventilation systems, etc.; - cardiac rhythm management (18.6%): implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and automatic external defibrillators, cardiac ablation probes, etc.; - vascular diseases and cardiac surgery (17.4%): coronary stents, endoprostheses for aortal pathologies, distal protection systems, catheters, heart valve prostheses, auto-transfusion equipment, cardiac ablation devices, etc.; - spinal disorders (14.1%): spinal prostheses, disc prostheses, cerebral stimulation systems, bone graft technologies and mini-invasive spinal surgery, etc. The group also develops medical imagery-guided surgical navigation systems activity; - neurovascular, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and pelvic diseases (8.2%); - diabetes management (7.4%): internal and external glycemia monitoring systems and insulin pumps; - neurological disorders (5.5%): neurostimulation and pumped medication administration products, diagnostic tools, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (0.3%), the United States (50.9%) and other (48.8%).
Sector
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
Calendar
2023-11-21 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Medtronic plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
70.68USD
Average target price
91.34USD
Spread / Average Target
+29.23%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
MEDTRONIC PLC Stock Medtronic plc
-9.06% 94 042 M $
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY Stock Becton, Dickinson and Company
-7.73% 68 074 M $
CENCORA CORPORATION Stock Cencora Corporation
+19.23% 39 683 M $
DEXCOM, INC. Stock DexCom, Inc.
-16.95% 36 338 M $
HOYA CORPORATION Stock Hoya Corporation
+21.29% 35 420 M $
WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. Stock West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.
+45.17% 25 279 M $
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL, INC. Stock Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
-27.77% 22 640 M $
FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION Stock Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
+27.85% 22 509 M $
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS Stock Zimmer Biomet Holdings
-17.32% 22 031 M $
TERUMO CORPORATION Stock Terumo Corporation
+12.76% 20 606 M $
Other Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
