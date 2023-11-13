Medtronic plc Stock price
Equities
MDT
IE00BTN1Y115
Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|70.68 USD
|+0.84%
|-2.59%
|-9.06%
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2024 *
|32.17 B
|Sales 2025 *
|33.63 B
|Capitalization
|94.04 B
|Net income 2024 *
|4,484 M
|Net income 2025 *
|5,102 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
3,57x
|Net Debt 2024 *
|20.67 B
|Net Debt 2025 *
|18.88 B
|EV / Sales 2025 *
3,36x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
20,8x
|P/E ratio 2025 *
18,2x
|Employees
|95,000
|Yield 2024 *
3,93%
|Yield 2025 *
4,01%
|Free-Float
|99.83%
More Fundamentals
|1 day
|+0.84%
|1 week
|-2.59%
|Current month
|+0.17%
|1 month
|-0.86%
|3 months
|-15.30%
|6 months
|-20.48%
|Current year
|-9.06%
1 week
69.32
73.62
1 month
68.84
73.94
Current year
68.84
92.02
1 year
68.84
92.02
3 years
68.84
135.89
5 years
68.84
135.89
10 years
53.33
135.89
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Geoffrey Martha CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|53
|2015
Karen Parkhill DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|57
|2016
Laura Mauri CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|-
|2018
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Scott Donnelly BRD
|Director/Board Member
|61
|2012
Kendall Powell BRD
|Director/Board Member
|69
|2006
Randall Hogan BRD
|Director/Board Member
|67
|2014
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|10.50%
|4 M€
|-.--%
|8.51%
|4,371 M€
|-12.97%
|8.43%
|131 M€
|-11.76%
|4.80%
|820 M€
|-9.25%
|-
|4.80%
|68 M€
|0.00%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|70.68
|+0.84%
|7,558,330
|23-11-09
|70.09
|-2.26%
|8,320,982
|23-11-08
|71.71
|-1.06%
|6,767,084
|23-11-07
|72.48
|-1.28%
|5,653,391
|23-11-06
|73.42
|+1.19%
|5,916,518
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
More about the company
Medtronic plc is one of the world leaders in designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical equipment. Net sales break down by sector of activity as follows: - general and minimally invasive surgery (28.8%): surgical equipment, intra-operative monitoring systems, ventilation systems, etc.; - cardiac rhythm management (18.6%): implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable defibrillators and automatic external defibrillators, cardiac ablation probes, etc.; - vascular diseases and cardiac surgery (17.4%): coronary stents, endoprostheses for aortal pathologies, distal protection systems, catheters, heart valve prostheses, auto-transfusion equipment, cardiac ablation devices, etc.; - spinal disorders (14.1%): spinal prostheses, disc prostheses, cerebral stimulation systems, bone graft technologies and mini-invasive spinal surgery, etc. The group also develops medical imagery-guided surgical navigation systems activity; - neurovascular, ear, nose and throat (ENT) and pelvic diseases (8.2%); - diabetes management (7.4%): internal and external glycemia monitoring systems and insulin pumps; - neurological disorders (5.5%): neurostimulation and pumped medication administration products, diagnostic tools, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Ireland (0.3%), the United States (50.9%) and other (48.8%).
Calendar
2023-11-21 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
33
Last Close Price
70.68USD
Average target price
91.34USD
Spread / Average Target
+29.23%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-9.06%
|94 042 M $
|-7.73%
|68 074 M $
|+19.23%
|39 683 M $
|-16.95%
|36 338 M $
|+21.29%
|35 420 M $
|+45.17%
|25 279 M $
|-27.77%
|22 640 M $
|+27.85%
|22 509 M $
|-17.32%
|22 031 M $
|+12.76%
|20 606 M $