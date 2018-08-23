Origin: A Step Closer to the Commercialization of Corn Seed GMO Technology

BEIJING, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED), ("the Company" or "Origin") an agriculture technology and rural e-commerce company, today announced thatthe Company has started new cooperation programs with other seed suppliers in China to integrate the company's GMO traits with the seed varieties from other suppliers.

"This is a significant step forward for the commercialization of our GMO technologies. As more and more corn seed suppliers are realizing the value of GMO technology, they start to work with us in order to get ready to license our GMO technologies," said Dr. James Chen, Origin's Chief Executive Officer.

Origin is the leading technology provider for corn seed GMO technologies in China. According to the "Thirteenth Five Year State Science and Technology Innovative Plan" published by the Chinese government in 2016, the Chinese government set to target the commercialization of corn seed GMO technologies during the central government's Thirteenth Five-Year Plan, which ends in 2020. Additionally, the recent crackdowns of illegal GMO seeds of several high profiled corn seed providers by the Chinese government help the government to pave the way for full commercialization of the corn seed GMO technology.

Origin has prepared to be ready for the commercialization of its GMO technologies and is working with other seed suppliers to integrate its GMO traits into the seed varieties of these suppliers in order to license its technologies upon the commercialization approval from the Chinese government. China has the corn planting acreage similar to the United States and the market value for the corn seed GMO technology could reach over multi billion dollars in China.

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is China'sleading agricultural technology and a rural social e-commerce company, expanding in mid-2018 from crop seed breeding and genetic improvement business to be a leading technology developer in new rural e-commerce platform and Blockchain technologies. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at: http://www.originseed.com.cn or http://www.originseed.com.cn/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They also involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The company undertakes no duty to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

