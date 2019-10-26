PepsiCo Puts Military Veterans to Work -- Journal Report

By Dieter Holger

Before landing her first job managing a Frito-Lay factory that churned out Cheetos and Funyuns, Toby Johnson flew an Apache helicopter during the invasion of Iraq.

"It's kind of crazy because I really had no background running a plant," she says.

What she had were leadership skills from the military that Frito-Lay's parent, PepsiCo Inc., actively seeks out. This year, the Purchase N.Y.-based food-and-beverage titan has hired more than 1,200 veterans in the U.S. That is up from nearly 1,000 last year, bringing the total number of former service members working for PepsiCo in the U.S. to more than 4,500, or roughly 4% of its domestic workforce. The veterans hiring groups RecruitMilitary and Military Friendly have recognized the company as one of the best for bringing on former service members.

In Iraq, Ms. Johnson, who is now 43, was part of the initial invasion force and traveled more than 400 miles across the desert to set up a base of operations at Baghdad International Airport. She served nearly a year in Iraq, then finished her service back in the U.S. in 2005.

She would go on to study at Harvard Business School, where she scored a summer internship with PepsiCo that led to her first job managing a factory for the company's subsidiary Frito-Lay Inc. in Williamsport, Pa.

For the past 12 years, Ms. Johnson has worked in multiple divisions and is currently back at Frito-Lay as vice president of sales operations. She is also one of the founders of Valor, PepsiCo's employee group for veterans, which started in 2010.

"Veterans don't want to be seen as zoo animals," she says. "They want to be seen just like a regular person."

Veterans know how to think on their feet and balance the needs of teammates, while accomplishing the mission, which are traits that lend themselves well to leadership success in the business world, says Jim Farrell, senior vice president of operations at PepsiCo beverages and a former U.S. Army officer of more than five years himself. He says companies should dismiss stereotypes about veterans blindly following orders.

"I think there might be a perception out there that in the military it's very almost like robotic," Mr. Farrell says. "That couldn't be further from the truth."

Veterans also offer companies a diverse pool of talent, one that is expected to get even more diverse in coming years. By 2037, roughly 33% of veterans in the U.S. will be ethnic minorities, compared with 25% now, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates. The number of male veterans is expected to decline 34% by 2037, while the share of female veterans is projected to rise by 13%.

"You have people of color, you have women, pretty much every ethnic group you can think of is represented among veterans," Ms. Johnson says.

PepsiCo has had a long history of hiring veterans. At least four of its chief executives have been ex-military, including Don Kendall, who was a Navy pilot in World War II and became the first CEO after Pepsi-Cola Co. merged with Frito-Lay to form PepsiCo in the mid-1960s. As such, executives were at a loss for why they hadn't formed a group for veteran employees sooner, says the 48-year-old Mr. Farrell, who was stationed in Germany and deployed to Bosnia and Herzegovina as part of a peacekeeping mission in 1995.

As many as 245,000 veterans leave the military every year, and the transition to civilian life can be difficult due to the mental and physical toll war can take, according to Brown University's Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

Mr. Farrell says PepsiCo's veterans group helps its members ease back into civilian life and provides mentorship. It regularly hosts outside events, including a recent baby shower for 40 military moms. When the Navy comes to New York City for Fleet Week, the company sends busloads of employees to serve lunch to the sailors and speak with them.

"You're going to be less likely to want to leave the company because you got all these great relationships that you've built," Mr. Farrell says.

