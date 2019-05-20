Vedanta Biosciences : Presents Positive Expanded Data from Phase 1a/1b Study of VE303 at Digestive Disease Week

Vedanta
Biosciences, a clinical-stage company developing a new category of
therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on rationally-defined
consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria, today announced the
presentation of expanded, long-term positive data from its Phase 1a/1b
study of VE303, the Company’s lead, orally-administered live
biotherapeutic product (LBP) candidate for recurrent Clostridium
difficile infection (rCDI). The data were presented at Digestive
Disease Week 2019, held in San Diego, California, and supports the
dosing employed in the ongoing Phase 2 study of VE303 and further
illuminate interactions between VE303 and gut microbiota.
The expanded data build on the preliminary results of the Phase 1a/1b
study previously
disclosed by the Company, which found that all doses of VE303 were
safe and well-tolerated and that treatment with VE303 resulted in rapid,
durable, and dose-dependent colonization of VE303 strains across a
heterogenous group of 23 adults. The study also found that VE303
treatment accelerated the restoration of gut microbiota after a course
of antibiotics.
“This study served as an important validation for our approach of
developing rationally-defined consortia and our ability to quantify
their pharmacology,” said Bernat Olle, Ph.D., chief executive officer of
Vedanta Biosciences. “These expanded data underscore the benign safety
profile of VE303 and further demonstrate the pharmacokinetics of
colonization and its relationship to dose exposure and gut microbiota
restoration after treatment with antibiotics.”
In late 2018, Vedanta announced the initiation of a Phase 2,
multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study
(“CONSORTIUM”) designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two doses
of VE303 compared to placebo in patients with rCDI. The study is
expected to enroll up to 146 patients with a recent diagnosis of rCDI,
confirmed using a Clostridium difficile toxin assay, and who have
completed a course of antibiotics but remain at risk for recurrence. The
primary endpoint will be prevention of infection recurrence at eight
weeks.
About VE303
VE303 is a first-in-class orally-administered
investigational live biotherapeutic product (LBP) consisting of a
defined bacterial consortium. It is produced under GMP conditions from
pure, clonal bacterial cell banks, which yield a standardized drug
product in powdered form and bypasses the need to rely on direct
sourcing of fecal donor material of inconsistent composition. VE303 is
designed to restore colonization resistance against gut pathogens,
including C. difficile, after treatment with antibiotics. In
2017, Vedanta Biosciences received a $5.4 million research grant from
CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical
Accelerator) to support clinical studies of VE303. VE303 was granted
Orphan Drug Designation in 2017 by the United States Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection
(rCDI) and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical study for
the treatment of rCDI.
About Vedanta Biosciences
Vedanta
Biosciences is a clinical-stage microbiome leader developing a new
category of therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on
rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria.
Vedanta’s proprietary capabilities include what is believed to be the
largest collection of human-gut associated bacteria, assays and
bioinformatics techniques for consortia design and optimization, vast
datasets from human interventional studies and facilities for
cGMP-compliant manufacturing of rationally-defined bacterial consortia
in powder form.
Vedanta Biosciences' pioneering work, in collaboration with its
scientific co-founders, has led to the identification of human commensal
bacteria that induce a range of immune responses – including induction
of regulatory T cells, CD8+ T cells, and Th17 cells, among others. These
advances have been published in leading peer-reviewed journals,
including Science
(multiple),
Nature
(2013,
2019),
Cell,
and Nature
Immunology. Vedanta Biosciences has harnessed these biological
insights and its capabilities to generate a pipeline of investigational
live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) in infectious disease, autoimmune
disease, allergy, and immuno-oncology. This pipeline includes 2
clinical-stage product candidates currently being evaluated for the
treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and
inflammatory bowel disease (in collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc.)
as well as two additional product candidates entering the clinic in 2019
in food allergy and in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers (in
combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s checkpoint inhibitor OPDIVO®).
Vedanta’s IP portfolio contains 20 US patents and numerous foreign
issuances with coverage extending to 2037. Earlier this year, the
European Patent Office upheld Vedanta’s
foundational Honda Patent, which is now issued in major commercial
markets, including the United States, Europe, and Japan. Vedanta
Biosciences was founded by PureTech
Health (LSE.PRTC). Its scientific co-founders are world-renowned
experts in immunology and microbiology who have pioneered the fields of
innate immunity, Th17 and regulatory T cell biology.
