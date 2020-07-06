Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Regis Corporation    RGS

REGIS CORPORATION

(RGS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regis : Announces Additional G&A Reductions, Significant Progress in Salon Re-openings and Continued Progress in Its Transition to a Fully Franchised Model

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning, and operating technology enabled hair salons, today announced, the completion of additional restructuring actions to improve its financial performance and further align costs with the Company’s transition to a fully franchised business model. The Company also announced that 84% of its system-wide salons were open as of July 1st and that it closed on the sale of 88 company-owned locations to franchisees during the month of June.

The Company’s ongoing transformation to a franchise platform enabled it to take further steps to eliminate administrative costs and personnel. These additional restructuring actions are expected to result in nearly $6.0 million of annualized general and administrative expense savings. In combination with G&A reductions announced in January, the Company has removed approximately $25 million of annualized general and administrative expense costs during FY20 including several officer positions. As part of the G&A expense reduction and organizational transition, its Chief Operating Officer who had primary responsibility for company-owned salons has resigned and will depart on July 17th. Mr. Lain will continue to provide certain consulting services to the Company through December 31, 2020.

As of July 1st, 88% of franchise salon locations were open and 68% of company-owned salons were open.

The Company also re-started its refranchising process in June and announced that an additional 88 company-owned salons were transferred to its asset-light franchise business during the month.

“Despite the ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19, we are pleased that our strategic transformation is continuing. During the month of June, we achieved another milestone where we could effectively re-engineer our cost structure for a growth-oriented future-state. Although this aspect of our transformation is certainly difficult, it is necessary to properly allocate capital and human resources to support investments in our rapidly growing franchise business. We also recognize these changes represent a deeply personal impact to our employees and their families and we are grateful for the many contributions they have made to the historical achievements of Regis,” said Hugh Sawyer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Regis Corporation. Mr. Sawyer concluded, “Our salons continue to re-open and we were able to re-start the refranchising process after a brief hiatus. Further, despite uncertainty caused by the pandemic we are optimistic that the demand for our company-owned salons and core brands will continue. We remain committed to our transformation to a fully-franchised model on an expeditious timetable and the measured deployment of value-enhancing technology this year.”

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of March 31, 2020, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 7,026 worldwide locations. Regis’ franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, including a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial information and certain supplemental financial information, please visit the Investor Information section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements in this document reflect management's best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Such forward-looking statements are often identified herein by use of words including, but not limited to, "may," "believe," "project," "forecast," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," and "plan." In addition, the following factors could affect the Company's actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. These factors include the ability of the Company to recognize the expected savings from the restructuring actions and the risk that the Company is unable to conduct its operations with the reduced administrative resources. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is set forth under Item 1A on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. However, your attention is directed to any further disclosures made in our subsequent annual and periodic reports filed or furnished with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REGIS CORPORATION
06:01aREGIS : Announces Additional G&A Reductions, Significant Progress in Salon Re-op..
BU
07/02REGIS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
06/23REGIS : XTM Signs Regis Corporation Salons
AQ
06/18REGIS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06/18REGIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
06/18REGIS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements..
AQ
06/18REGIS : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results Materially Impacted by the COVID-19 P..
BU
06/15REGIS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
06/11REGIS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on June 18..
BU
06/03REGIS : reg; Works with Infectious Disease Specialists at the University of Minn..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 689 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart REGIS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Regis Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REGIS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,00 $
Last Close Price 8,09 $
Spread / Highest target 85,4%
Spread / Average Target 85,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hugh E. Sawyer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Patrick Williams Chairman
Jim Brian Lain Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Kersten D. Zupfer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chad Kapadia Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REGIS CORPORATION-54.73%288
TAL EDUCATION GROUP51.31%43 782
GSX TECHEDU INC.188.61%15 056
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-14.77%6 989
BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.-23.59%6 930
HOMESERVE PLC1.82%5 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group