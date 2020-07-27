Log in
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

(RY4C)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ryanair : will not cut UK-Spain flights after 'panicked' British quarantine move

07/27/2020 | 09:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair plane takes off from Manchester Airport as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Manchester

Ryanair has no plans to reduce capacity to Spain after the British government advised against non-essential travel to the country due to COVID-19, a move Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary called a "badly managed over-reaction".

Britain on Saturday reimposed a two-week quarantine on travellers arriving from Spain after a surge of coronavirus cases, reversing a decision to drop the requirement on July 10.

"It seems to be a badly managed over-reaction," O'Leary said on a call with investors in which he said the British government "panicked" instead of focusing on restricting travel to specific regions with high infection rates.

"There is no scientific basis for a national restriction," O'Leary said.

Asked if Ryanair would reduce capacity between the two countries, Chief Financial Officer Neil Sorahan told Reuters: "We have no plans to cut capacity in the medium term."

Ryanair had seen a dip in bookings to Spain for the coming 2-3 weeks as a result of the spike in infections, with the dip becoming more pronounced over the weekend as Britain moved to impose the quarantine, O'Leary said.

It was too early, however, to say whether there would be an uptick to alternative destinations.

Ryanair will this week launch a legal challenge against a similar 14-day quarantine introduced by the Irish government, which has only exempted 14 countries, including Greece and Italy but not Spain, the United Kingdom or the United States, O'Leary said.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

Financials
Sales 2020 8 473 M 9 938 M 9 938 M
Net income 2020 831 M 975 M 975 M
Net Debt 2020 1 071 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 675 M 13 579 M 13 693 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 19 000
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ryanair Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 13,18 €
Last Close Price 10,91 €
Spread / Highest target 83,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael O'Leary Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stan McCarthy Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Sorahan Chief Financial Officer
John Hurley Chief Technology Officer
Julie O'Neill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-25.46%13 579
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-55.61%16 492
AIR CHINA LIMITED-40.33%12 658
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-32.06%10 501
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-62.67%9 568
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-23.92%8 899
