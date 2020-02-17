Log in
SCENTRE GROUP

SCENTRE GROUP

(SCG)
  Report
02/17
3.78 AUD   +0.27%
05:11pScentre Signals More Growth in Distributions, Funds from Operations
DJ
05:19aSCENTRE : Ms Aliza Knox to retire from the Board
PU
02/13SCENTRE GROUP : annual earnings release
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Scentre Signals More Growth in Distributions, Funds from Operations

02/17/2020 | 05:11pm EST

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Australian mall owner Scentre Group signaled further growth in shareholder returns and funds from operations, despite a slowdown in Chinese tourist arrivals adding to headwinds in the retail sector.

Scentre, which owns and operates nearly 40 Westfield branded shopping centers, reported a net profit of 1.18 billion Australian dollars (US$792 million) for the year through December, down from a A$2.29 billion profit a year ago. The 2019 result included a A$151.9 million drag from a negative revaluation of its property portfolio.

Funds from operations--a smoothed measure of operating cash flow that excludes depreciation, amortization and gains on asset sales--rose by 0.4% to A$1.34 billion. When measured per security, funds from operations increased in line with prior guidance for around 0.7% growth.

"The strength of our portfolio combined with our leading operating platform has seen annual customer visits grow to more than 548 million. This is an increase of more than 12 million visits," said Chief Executive Peter Allen.

Scentre said it expects funds from operations to rise by around 0.7% in fiscal 2020, with a 3% uplift in distributions to 23.28 cents per security.

Scentre's performance benchmarks have continued to improve despite a cloudy outlook for retail as low wages growth, economic uncertainty and the popularity of online shopping bite deep. Several well-known retailers in Australia have gone insolvent over the past year, while many consumers appear to have used the windfall from lower borrowing costs and income-tax cuts to repay debts rather than buy discretionary items such as clothing.

The spread of the coronavirus is a new threat to Australian malls by reducing tourist numbers. The Australian government has temporarily barred foreign nationals who have been in mainland China from entering the country.

Still, Scentre has continued to revamp its malls to make them more appealing to consumers and withstand the headwinds. Scentre, which owns seven of Australia's top-ten malls, has increased the amount of space used for dining and entertainment, while attracting more retailers offering health and beauty products.

Scentre's strategy helped specialty in-store sales to grow by 2.2% last year. Unlike a department store, a specialty outlet is one that focuses on a particular niche, such as clothes or electronics.

Management last year delivered a further vote of confidence to bricks-and-mortar retail with the purchase of a 50% share in the Garden City Booragoon mall in Western Australia for A$570 million. UBS estimated the transaction was achieved at an underlying capitalization rate--the annual net income produced by a property divided by the purchase price--of 5.2%.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABCAM PLC 0.85% 1311 Delayed Quote.-3.85%
CLINIGEN GROUP PLC 1.88% 896 Delayed Quote.-4.87%
SCENTRE GROUP 0.27% 3.78 End-of-day quote.-1.57%
UBS GROUP 0.69% 13.055 Delayed Quote.6.05%
