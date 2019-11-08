Tata Power : announces Q2 FY 2019-20 Results

crore in previous year mainly due to lower losses in Mundra, favourable tariff order in Mumbai Licensed area in the previous year and better operational performance across all the businesses. Consolidated Revenue* stood at

IEL has signed an agreement with Tata Steel to take over assets of 160 MW at Kalinganagar, Odisha and operate them under a captive tolling arrangement at reasonably assured returns.

Tata Power and Tata Motors announced their partnership to install 300 fast charging stations by the end of the FY20, across key five cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. They inaugurated the first 7 charging stations in Pune, to enable the

Tata Power Solar won 105MWp bid to develop one of the largest floating solar plants in the world worth approx. Rs. 343 crores including 3 years O&M to be installed at NTPC Kayamkulam in Kerala.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) to develop a 250 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park of Gujarat. This capacity will be in addition to 100 MW awarded by GUVNL earlier at Raghanesda Solar Park in May'19.

APTEL upheld the approval granted for transfer of 75.01% ownership of Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL) to Renascent Power Ventures Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Resurgent Power Ventures Pte Ltd, but without any reduction of adopted tariff.

Standalone Revenue* stood at ₹1,813 crore as compared to ₹1,962 crore in the corresponding period last year mainly due to favourable tariff order in Mumbai License area in previous year.

Standalone PAT stood at ₹155 crore as compared to ₹265 crore in the corresponding period last year mainly due to favourable tariff order in Mumbai License area in previous year.

Commenting on the Company's performance, Mr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, "We are glad to report that with a continued market focus, we have performed well across all our businesses and operations. We aim to stay focused on our key growth areas of Renewable Generation, Transmission and Distribution along with new value-addedservices such as Rooftop Solar, EV charging, home automation Micro Grids in rural areas. We have witnessed a robust performance both in terms of revenue and profitability and received an encouraging response from our customers."

National, November 8th, 2019: Tata Power, India's largest integrated power company, today announced its results for the quarter ended 30th September 2019, reporting a 20% increase in consolidated EBITDA. During this quarter, Tata Power introduced various future-ready technological deployments for the benefit of its customers like the QR Code for easy bill payments and installing Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure in Mumbai, thereby reaffirming its positioning of being a tech forward integrated power company.

Tata Power is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763 MW. A pioneer in the field, it has a presence across the entire power value chain: Generation of renewable as well as conventional power including hydro and thermal energy; transmission & distribution, trading and coal & freight logistics. With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 27% of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is a leader in clean energy generation. In line with the company's view on sustainable and clean energy development, Tata Power is steering the transformation of utilities to integrated solutions by looking at new business growth in EV charging & storage, distributed generation & rooftops, microgrids and home automation & smart meters.

It has successful public-private partnerships in generation, transmission & distribution in India namely: 'Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd.' with Delhi Vidyut Board for distribution in North Delhi; 'Tata Power Ajmer Distribution Ltd.' with Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. for distribution in Ajmer; 'Powerlinks Transmission Ltd.' with Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. for evacuation of Power from Tala hydro plant in Bhutan to Delhi; 'Maithon Power Ltd.' with Damodar Valley Corporation for a 1050 MW Mega Power Project at Jharkhand. Tata Power is serving more than 2.6 million distribution consumers in India and has developed the country's first 4000 MW Ultra Mega Power Project at Mundra (Gujarat) based on super-critical technology.

With growing international focus, Tata Power's global presence includes strategic investments in Indonesia through a 30% s take in the coal company PT Kaltim Prima Coal (KPC); 26% stake in mines at PT Baramulti Suksessarana Tbk (BSSR); in Singapore through Trust Energy Resources; in South Africa through a joint venture called 'Cennergi' to develop projects in sub-Sahara Africa; in Zambia through a 50:50 joint venture with ZESCO for 120 MW Hydro project; in Georgia through AGL which is a joint venture with Clean Energy, Norway & IFC for development of 187 MW hydro project; in Bhutan through a hydro project in partnership with The Royal Government of Bhutan. With its 103 years track record of technology leadership, project execution excellence, world-class safety processes, customer care and driving green initiatives, Tata Power is poised for multi-fold growth and committed to 'lighting up lives' for generations to come. Visit us at: www.tatapower.com

For further information, please contact:

Shalini Singh Payal Tiwari & Priyanshi Shah Chief-Corporate Communications & Adfactors PR Sustainability 9930811164 & 9920368044 The Tata Power Company Limited Email: payal.tiwari@adfactorspr.com Email: shalinis@tatapower.com priyanshi.shah@adfactorspr.com

*Revenue includes Regulatory income/expense