The Blackstone Group Inc.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
Blackstone eyes U.S. $7.5billion for mezzanine debt

07/06/2020 | 05:01pm EDT
The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

By Andrew Hedlund

NEW YORK, Jul 6 (LPC) - Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP's credit arm GSO Capital Partners is seeking U.S. $7.5 billion (6 billion pounds) for its fourth subordinated debt vehicle, according to investor notes from the Teachers' Retirement System of Louisiana.

The New York-based asset manager has launched its GSO Capital Opportunities Fund IV (Fund IV), which is looking to surpass the U.S. $6.5billion raised by its predecessor (Fund III), the pension fund notes show.

Fund IV will invest U.S $100 million to U.S. $450 million in mezzanine debt for North American and Western European businesses that have enterprise values between US$500m and U.S. $5 billion.

With U.S. $121 billion in assets under management, GSO invests in leveraged loans, high yield bonds, mezzanine debt and direct lending opportunities, among others.

The Fund IV portfolio will consist of between 30 to 40 investments with a hold period of three to five years.

Fund III posted a 6% net internal rate of return and a 1.1 times multiple on invested capital, according to Blackstone's first-quarter earnings results.

According to the most recent data available from financial data firm Preqin, global mezzanine debt funds collected U.S. $1.6 billion in the first three months of the year. Of the total amount of investor capital currently being sought by all private credit funds monitored, 18% of it would go to mezzanine debt funds.

If GSO meets or surpasses U.S.$7.5 billion, it would be one of the largest private debt funds raised.

In recent years, a slew of global private debt firms have gained market share. Fourteen percent of the funds in the market are seeking more than U.S.$1 billion but targeting 49% of the aggregate capital across all private debt strategies, which include direct lending, special situations and distressed debt.

(Reporting by Andrew Hedlund. Editing by Michelle Sierra and Andrew Weinman.)


