Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.    GS

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.

(GS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Faced with COVID-19, highest number of Australians tap retirement funds since April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 04:24am EDT

HONG KONG/SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - Australians asked to pull out more than A$5 billion ($3.5 billion) from their pension funds in the first week of July, the highest since the government granted early access to retirement savings to support a coronavirus-hit economy.

Some 511,000 Australians applied to pull up to A$10,000 each from their retirement savings in the first week of the new financial year, government data showed, the highest number of people to do so since the first week the scheme was in operation in April.

Australia announced the six-month emergency scheme, which allows workers to take up to A$20,000 of their superannuation savings over two financial years, in March as part of a broader stimulus package.

The figures take the total amount Australians have applied to withdraw to A$23.3 billion. The government forecast a total of A$27 billion would be pulled from the world's third-largest pension pool when it first unveiled the scheme.

"The long-term impact of this scheme will be felt for years to come," said Kirstin Hunter, co-founder at Future Super, which manages A$750 million in retirement savings.

"Superannuation was never intended to be a national relief fund. Australians should not have to dip into their life savings to get through a public health crisis," she added.

The figures showed nearly a quarter of the country's 12 million workforce have drawn down their pension savings as Australia's economy faces its first recession in three decades.

Jane Hume, assistant minister for superannuation, said that tapping retirement early "comes at a cost" but that, for some, "clearly the benefits of having their own money back in their pocket today may outweigh locking it up."

Fund managers said the cash withdrawal amounted to a small percentage of the country's A$3 trillion pension pool, but that it was weighing on Australia's stock market, down one-sixth since February.

"We think it is likely a factor in why the Australian market has underperformed globally during this period," said Matthew Ross, managing director of portfolio strategy and quantitative research at Goldman Sachs Australia.

($1 = 1.4397 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
03:03aHedge fund manager Singh calls Trump's handling of coronavirus 'an incredible..
RE
02:47aSoftBank Weighs Move on Chip Unit -- WSJ
DJ
12:58aIndonesia c.bank may cut rates for 4th time after bond-buying pledge
RE
07/13SoftBank Group explores options for chip designer Arm Holdings - WSJ
RE
07/13Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
07/13SOFTBANK : Explores Options for Chip Designer Arm Holdings
DJ
07/13Jefferies Names Barclays Executive as New Finance Chief
DJ
07/13Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
07/13Stock Rally Loses Steam in Volatile Session
DJ
07/13Tech Stocks Power Market Rally
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 916 M - -
Net income 2020 5 516 M - -
Net Debt 2020 274 B - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 2,40%
Capitalization 74 901 M 74 901 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 9,98x
Nbr of Employees 38 500
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 233,65 $
Last Close Price 208,88 $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Michael Solomon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John E. Waldron President & Chief Operating Officer
Stephen M. Scherr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Marco Argenti Co-Chief Information Officer
Atte Lahtiranta Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-9.16%74 901
MORGAN STANLEY-1.76%79 129
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED28.38%55 231
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.79.76%48 785
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-27.61%44 326
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.15.66%27 930
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group