MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Home Depot, Inc.    HD

THE HOME DEPOT, INC.

(HD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/25 09:24:15 am
243.425 USD   +1.55%
06:59aHOME DEPOT : Quarterly Profit Rises
DJ
06:39aHOME DEPOT : Non-GAAP Reconciliation Q4
PU
06:35aHOME DEPOT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Housing market strength underpins Home Depot's holiday-quarter results

02/25/2020 | 09:12am EST
Men lift a sheet of plywood at a Home Depot store ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Miami

Home Depot Inc benefited from a solid U.S. housing market and higher job growth that led consumers to spend more at its stores in the holiday shopping quarter, helping the home improvement chain beat sales and profit estimates.

Shares of the company, considered a barometer for the economic health of U.S. households, rose 3.1% to $247 in premarket trading.

The U.S. housing market has gained from the lowest mortgage rates in more than three years after the Federal Reserve lowered borrowing costs thrice in 2019.

Sales of existing homes, which make up about 90% of U.S. home sales, surged 9.6% on a year-on-year basis in January, the National Association of Realtors said last week.

"Our fourth quarter results reflect strength in our core business, solid execution around our holiday events and the overall health of the consumer," said Home Depot Chief Executive Officer Craig Menear.

Same-store sales at Home Depot rose 5.2% in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 2, above expectations of a 4.8% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The strong rise in sales also indicates that investments in the marriage of Home Depot's online and brick-and-mortar businesses is staring to pay off, boding well for this fiscal year, Jefferies analysts wrote.

Three months ago, the company said the initiative, called "One Home Depot", has not generated the revenue it had expected, prompting the retailer to cut its sales forecast last year.

Net sales fell 2.7% to $25.78 billion, but beat analysts' average expectation of $25.76 billion.

Net earnings rose to $2.48 billion, or $2.28 per share, from $2.34 billion, or $2.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.10 per share.

Home Depot also raised its quarterly dividend by 10% to $1.50 per share.

(Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 110 B
EBIT 2020 15 823 M
Net income 2020 11 059 M
Debt 2020 29 169 M
Yield 2020 2,27%
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,63x
EV / Sales2021 2,53x
Capitalization 261 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 242,90  $
Last Close Price 239,70  $
Spread / Highest target 20,2%
Spread / Average Target 1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,1%
EPS Revisions
