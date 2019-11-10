Theta Gold Mines Limited Investor Presentation - November 2019

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) present their Investor Presentation detailing the South African Gold Project - November 2019.



Highlights of the Presentation include:



Theta boasts a 6 0 Moz Au resource 44.78 Mt at 4.18 g/t 1.3 M oz open cut and 4.5 M oz underground)



Focused on the development of projects in the Sabie Pilgrim's Rest goldfields 370 km from Johannesburg SA



Significant exploration upside large unexplored holding controlling 80 Sabie Pilgrim's Rest goldfields



Proven drill to validate model (digitising 130 years of raw data) inexpensive and highly scalable gold resource



Strong project economics completed starter pits feasibility study, low CAPEX, AISC ~US 764 /oz



Board/Management built 16 mining operations combined



About Theta Gold Mines Limited:



Theta Gold Mines Limited (ASX:TGM) (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) is a gold development company that holds a range of prospective gold assets in a world-renowned South African gold mining region. These assets include several surface and near-surface high-grade gold projects which provide cost advantages relative to other gold producers in the region.



Theta Gold Mines core project is located next to the historical gold mining town of Pilgrim's Rest, in Mpumalanga Province, some 370km northeast of Johannesburg by road or 95km north of Nelspruit (Capital City of Mpumalanga Province). Following small scale production from 2011 – 2015, the Company is currently focussing on the construction of a new gold processing plant within its approved footprint at the TGME plant, and for the processing of the Theta Open Pit oxide gold ore. Nearby surface and underground mines and prospects are expected to be further evaluated in the future.



The Company aims to build a solid production platform to over 100Kozpa based primarily around shallow, open-cut or adit-entry hard rock mining sources. Theta Gold Mines has access to over 43 historical mines and prospect areas that can be accessed and explored, with over 6.7Moz of historical production recorded.





