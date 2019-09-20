Log in
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

(0000)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 09/20 10:07:01 am
16923.7 PTS   +0.39%
Gains in energy shares push TSX to fresh record

09/20/2019 | 10:15am EDT
A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange, is seen in Toronto

(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a record high in a broad-based rally on Friday, with energy shares outperforming as they continue to track gains in oil prices.

** The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX Composite index <.GSPTSE> touched a fresh all-time high of 16,947.23 points and was on track to clock its fourth straight week of gains.

** At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the TSX was up 80.84 points, or 0.48%, at 16,939.19.

** The energy sector <.SPTTEN> jumped 1.2%, the most among the 11 major sectors, as oil prices were set to jump more than 7% this week on rising Middle East tensions.

** U.S. crude prices were up 1% a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.7%.

** Tensions in the Middle East also helped push prices of gold higher, while palladium hit a record peak on short supply.

** The materials sector <.GSPTTMT>, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.

** Also buoying sentiment was data which showed Canadian retail sales were up 0.4% in July from June on stronger sales of new cars at motor vehicle and parts dealers, Statistics Canada said.

** Financials <.SPTTFS> and industrial <.GSPTTIN> sectors rose 0.4%, each.

** On the TSX, 173 issues were higher, while 58 issues declined for a 2.98-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 65.61 million shares traded.

** The largest percentage gainer on the TSX were shares of First Quantum Minerals, which jumped 6.8% after Bloomberg reported the company is drawing takeover interest.

** Precision Drilling fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, followed by shares of Aurora Cannabis, down 3.5%.

** The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto Dominion Bank, Manulife Financial and Enbridge Inc.

** The TSX posted eight new 52-week highs and no new low.

** Across all Canadian issues there were 51 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with total volume of 75.85 million shares.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURORA CANNABIS INC -3.66% 6.55 Delayed Quote.0.74%
ENBRIDGE INC 0.47% 46.94 Delayed Quote.10.09%
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS 10.34% 12.06 Delayed Quote.1.45%
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP. 1.02% 24.675 Delayed Quote.26.12%
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION -3.26% 1.79 Delayed Quote.-22.36%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.44% 16931.65 Delayed Quote.17.54%
TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 0.30% 76.67 Delayed Quote.12.44%
