VICI Properties Inc. : to Acquire Jack Cincinnati Casino and Lease to Hard Rock International

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”),
an experiential real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced
that it has, together with a subsidiary of Hard Rock International
(“Hard Rock”) entered into definitive agreements to acquire the JACK
Cincinnati Casino (“JACK Cincinnati”), located in downtown Cincinnati,
Ohio, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $745 million in
cash. Pursuant to the agreements, VICI Properties will acquire 100% of
the membership interests of a subsidiary of JACK Cincinnati that owns
the land and real estate assets of JACK Cincinnati for $558 million, and
Hard Rock will acquire the operating assets of JACK Cincinnati for $187
million.
Simultaneous with the closing of this transaction, the Company will
enter into a triple-net lease agreement with Hard Rock related to JACK
Cincinnati. The lease will have an initial total annual rent of $42.75
million, for an implied capitalization rate of 7.7%, and an initial term
of 15 years, with four 5-year renewal options. The rent coverage ratio
in the first year after closing is expected to be approximately 1.74x
and the tenant’s obligations under the lease will be guaranteed by
Seminole Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc., which maintains an investment
grade rating from S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.
“We are proud to partner with Hard Rock, further diversifying our tenant
roster with an international leader in gaming, entertainment and
hospitality experiences, and a renowned global platform of 245
hospitality venues across 75 countries,” said John Payne, President and
Chief Operating Officer of VICI Properties. “This transaction expands
our geographic footprint into one of the fastest growing regional
markets. As one of only four full-scale casinos permitted in Ohio, the
property is poised to benefit from the introduction of Hard Rock, a
dynamic and proven operator in the Ohio market. We look forward to
supporting Hard Rock as they continue to execute on their growth
strategy throughout the U.S. and globally.”
Opened in March 2013, JACK Cincinnati is situated on 22 acres in the
Broadway Commons area of downtown Cincinnati. The property features
100,000 square feet of gaming space with approximately 1,800 gaming
machines and 100 table games. Additionally, the property contains 33,000
square feet of meeting space, six high-quality restaurants, and two bars.
“Hard Rock has been the number one operator in Ohio since opening in the
greater Cleveland market in 2013,” said Jim Allen, chairman and CEO of
Hard Rock International. “And now, we look forward to introducing our
unique brand of casino entertainment to Cincinnati. On behalf of the
40,000 Hard Rock team members worldwide, I am pleased to welcome the
more than 1,000 JACK Cincinnati employees into the Hard Rock family.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing
conditions and is expected to close in late 2019. The acquisition is
expected to be accretive immediately upon closing.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor and Kramer Levin
Naftalis & Frankel LLP is acting as legal advisor to VICI Properties for
the transaction described herein.
About VICI Properties
VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that
owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality
and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars
Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio
consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising over 39 million square feet
and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and more than 150
restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry
leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars
Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also
owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land
adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create
the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real
estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these
statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,”
“expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar
expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements
other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements.
You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on
forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the
Company’s control and could materially affect actual results,
performance, or achievements. Among those risks, uncertainties and other
factors are risks that the acquisition of JACK Cincinnati may not be
consummated on the terms or timeframe described herein, or at all; the
ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions set forth in the
definitive transaction documents, including the ability to receive, or
delays in obtaining, the regulatory approvals required to consummate the
transactions; the terms on which the Company intends to finance the
transaction, including the source of funds used to finance such
transaction; disruptions to the real property and operations of JACK
Cincinnati during the pendency of the closing; risks that the Company
may not achieve the benefits contemplated by the acquisition (including
any expected accretion or the amount of any future rent payments); and
risks that not all potential risks and liabilities have been identified
in the Company’s due diligence of JACK Cincinnati. Important factors
that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and
financial position are detailed from time to time in the Company’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does
not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or
otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.
