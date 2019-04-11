The Walt Disney Company : Spotlights Comprehensive Direct-to-Consumer Strategy at 2019 Investor Day

The Walt Disney Company today presented an extensive overview of its
comprehensive direct-to-consumer strategy, including presentations on
Hulu, Hotstar, ESPN+, and the upcoming Disney+ service at its
highly-anticipated Investor Day, which took place on the Company’s
studio lot.
The Disney+ service will be available on a wide range of mobile and connected TV devices. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Investor Day event featured remarks from The Walt Disney Company’s
senior management team, including Robert A. Iger, chairman and chief
executive officer; Kevin Mayer, chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and
International; Christine McCarthy, senior executive vice president and
chief financial officer; Lowell Singer, senior vice president, Investor
Relations; and Jimmy Pitaro, president, ESPN and co-chair, Disney Media
Networks. The event also featured presentations by Michael Paull,
president, Disney Streaming Services; Randy Freer, chief executive
officer, Hulu; Russell Wolff, executive vice president and general
manager, ESPN+; Uday Shankar, president, The Walt Disney Company Asia
Pacific and chairman, Star and Disney India; Ricky Strauss, president,
Content and Marketing, Disney+; and Agnes Chu, senior vice president,
Content, Disney+.
“Disney+ marks a bold step forward in an exciting new era for our
company – one in which consumers will have a direct connection to the
incredible array of creative content that is The Walt Disney Company’s
hallmark. We are confident that the combination of our unrivaled
storytelling, beloved brands, iconic franchises, and cutting-edge
technology will make Disney+ a standout in the marketplace, and deliver
significant value for consumers and shareholders alike,” Mr. Iger said.
During today’s presentation, the Company unveiled a first look at the
Disney+ offering, which will launch in the U.S. on November 12, 2019 at
$6.99 per month. The service will offer fans of all ages a new way to
experience the unparalleled content from the Company’s iconic
entertainment brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and
National Geographic, and will be available on connected TV and mobile
devices.
Home of Great Storytelling
The Investor Day event also featured presentations by several of the
creative executives behind Disney+’s impressive and extensive content
slate, including: Jennifer Lee, chief creative officer of Walt Disney
Animation Studios; Pete Docter, chief creative officer, Pixar Animation
Studios; Kathleen Kennedy, president, Lucasfilm; Kevin Feige, president,
Marvel Studios; Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney
Channels Worldwide; Sean Bailey, president, Walt Disney Studios Motion
Picture Productions; Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic
Global Television Networks; and Jon Favreau, executive producer and
writer, “The Mandalorian.”
In addition to its robust library of theatrical and television content,
in its first year Disney+ will release more than 25 original series and
10 original films, documentaries, and specials by some of the industry’s
most prolific and creative storytellers. New original titles for Disney+
announced today include:
Marvel Studios:
-
“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” live-action series with Anthony
Mackie returning as Falcon and Sebastian Stan reprising his role as
Winter Soldier
-
“WandaVision” live-action series with Elizabeth Olsen returning as
Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany reprising his role as The Vision
-
“Marvel’s What If…?,” the first animated series from Marvel Studios,
taking inspiration from the comic books of the same name. Each episode
will explore a pivotal moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and
turn it on its head, leading the audience into uncharted territory
Walt Disney Animation Studios:
-
“Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” documentary series showing the
hard work and imagination that go into making one of the most
highly-anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios features
Pixar Animation Studios:
-
Toy Story-based projects, “Forky Asks a Question” animated short
series and “Lamp Life” short film
National Geographic:
-
“The World According to Jeff Goldblum” documentary series where Jeff
pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a
world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot
of big ideas
-
“Magic of the Animal Kingdom” documentary series which takes viewers
behind the scenes with the highly respected animal-care experts,
veterinarians, and biologists at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Epcot’s
SeaBase aquarium
Disney Television Animation:
-
“The Phineas and Ferb Movie” (working title) animated film featuring
many of the original voice cast
These titles will join previously announced scripted originals including
“The Mandalorian,” the world’s first scripted live-action Star Wars
series, the exclusive new season of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “High
School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the untitled Cassian Andor
series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, the Marvel Studios series
“Loki” starring Tom Hiddleston, “Monsters at Work,” “Diary of a Female
President,” and live-action films “Lady and the Tramp,” “Noelle,”
“Togo,” Timmy Failure” and “Stargirl.” Nonfiction series also announced
earlier this week include “Be Our Chef,” “Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of
the Movies (wt),” “Earthkeepers (wt),” “Encore!,” the untitled Walt
Disney Imagineering documentary series, “Marvel’s 616,” “Marvel’s Hero
Project,” “(Re)Connect,” “Rogue Trip,” and “Shop Class (wt).”
Additionally, Disney+ announced that all 30 seasons of “The Simpsons”
will be available on the service on day one. In year one, audiences will
also have access to family-friendly Fox titles like “The Sound of
Music,” “The Princess Bride,” and “Malcolm in the Middle.” This content
will join an impressive collection of more than 7,500 television
episodes and 500 films including blockbuster hits from 2019 and beyond.
“We’re extremely excited about our growing portfolio of
direct-to-consumer offerings. As we demonstrated today, with Disney+ we
will deliver extraordinary entertainment in innovative ways to audiences
around the world,” said Mr. Mayer. “We’ll continue to enhance the user
experience with a constant pipeline of high-quality programming, making
the service even more appealing to consumers.”
High-Quality Consumer Experience
Designed to super-serve the most ardent fans, Disney+ will provide
subscribers with a feature-rich product experience that makes it easy to
navigate, discover, and watch their favorite programming with immersive
brand tiles and dedicated pages for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars,
and National Geographic. Subscribers will have the ability to create
custom profiles with each receiving personalized experiences curated to
their unique tastes based on past behaviors and preferred content.
The Disney+ service will be available on a wide range of mobile and
connected TV devices, including gaming consoles, streaming media
players, and smart TVs, and will adjust to the best possible high
definition viewing experience based on a subscriber’s available
bandwidth, with support for up to 4K HDR video playback. Fans will also
have access to an unprecedented amount of content for offline viewing.
Following its U.S. debut, Disney+ will rapidly expand globally, with
plans to be in nearly all major regions of the world within the next two
years.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005925/en/