Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  ZTE Corporation    000063   CNE000000TK5

ZTE CORPORATION

(000063)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Senators want FCC to review Chinese telecom approvals to operate in U.S

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:08pm EDT
U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman (FCC) Ajit Pai testifies at Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budgets for the FCC and the FTC on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. senators on Monday asked the FCC and national security agencies to review whether two Chinese state-owned telecom companies should be allowed to operate in the United States, at a time of heightened concern about possible Chinese spying.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer and Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican, asked Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai to review approvals of China Telecom and China Unicom to operate in the United States made in the early 2000s.

"These state-owned companies continue to have access to our telephone lines, fiber optic cables, cellular networks and satellites in ways that could give it (China) the ability to target the content of communications of Americans or their businesses and the U.S. government, including through the 'hijacking' of telecommunications traffic by redirecting it through China," the senators wrote in a letter, which was also sent to the departments of defense and homeland security.

The FCC in May voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile Ltd , the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the U.S. government. The FCC disclosed at the time that it was reviewing existing approvals.

Pai "has made it clear that the Commission is reviewing other Chinese communications companies such as China Telecom and China Unicom," FCC spokesman Brian Hart said.

China Mobile had sought approval in 2011 to provide interconnection services for phone calls between the United States and other countries which would have given it enhanced access to U.S. telephone lines, fiber-optic cable, cellular networks and communications satellites.

The FCC voted 5-0 in May to deny the application, with Commissioner Brendan Carr saying "China Telecom has been hijacking U.S. traffic and redirecting it through China."

Geoffrey Starks, another FCC commissioner, said "the national security environment has changed since those (earlier) applications were granted." He said it was a "top priority" to address concerns about other carriers.

The Trump administration is waging a broader campaign to limit the role of Chinese telecommunications firms in the build-out of 5G networks.

In May, the Trump administration banned Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] from buying vital U.S. technology without special approval and effectively barring its equipment from U.S. telecom networks on national security grounds.

The United States in August extended a reprieve that permits Huawei to buy components from U.S. companies to supply existing customers but also added more than 40 of Huawei’s units to its economic blacklist.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By David Shepardson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOBILE LTD. 0.22% 67.5 End-of-day quote.-9.34%
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED -0.54% 3.7 End-of-day quote.-6.57%
CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED 0.24% 8.49 End-of-day quote.1.07%
NEW YORK COTTON -1.00% 61.63 End-of-day quote.-14.76%
ZTE CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ZTE CORPORATION
02:08pSenators want FCC to review Chinese telecom approvals to operate in U.S
RE
09/15ZTE : introduce Far-field 4K AI STB at IBC 2019
PU
09/15ZTE : launches its first Dongle STB at IBC 2019
PU
09/12ZTE : Kaptai solar power plant to be inaugurated today
AQ
09/12ZTE : to launch its first 4K Hybrid STB
PU
09/10ZTE : to unveil four innovative Big Video Solutions at IBC 2019
PU
09/10ZTE : shares insights at 3rd ITU Inter-regional Workshop on WRC-19 Preparation
AQ
09/09China Unicom, China Telecom Shares Rise on 5G Collaboration Plan
DJ
09/09CARCONNECT : ZTE and Deutsche Telekom make cars smarter and safer
AQ
09/09ZTE : shares insights at 3rd ITU Inter-regional Workshop on WRC-19 Preparation
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 97 209 M
EBIT 2019 6 875 M
Net income 2019 4 651 M
Debt 2019 1 068 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 31,4x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,42x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
Capitalization 137 B
Chart ZTE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
ZTE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 33,68  CNY
Last Close Price 35,29  CNY
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ziyang Xu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Da Xiong Xie Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zixue Li Chairman
Li Ying Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Hui Jun Xu Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ZTE CORPORATION19 556
CISCO SYSTEMS15.46%212 392
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD32.10%42 931
NOKIA OYJ-6.86%29 131
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS45.20%27 821
ERICSSON AB-0.23%26 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group