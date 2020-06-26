07/14 - Russian aluminium giant Rusal has asked the board of Norilsk Nickel , in which it has a major stake, to change its management and overhaul its environmental policies after a fuel spill in Siberia....
07/14 - Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huawei's UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the country's 5G networks later on Tuesday....
07/10 -
By Jinjoo Lee
Warren Buffett's $10 billion preferred-share deal with Occidental Petroleum last year was like "taking candy from a baby," fumed shareholder Carl Icahn. That figurative baby -- whose new b...
07/10 -
By Tim Higgins
Tesla Inc.'s strong performance during the pandemic has sent its stock soaring, dealing a blow to investors betting against the Silicon Valley auto maker. And Chief Executive Elon Musk i...
07/09 - By David Henry
Trading and underwriting revenue could provide some comfort for big Wall Street banks that begin reporting results next week, although second-quarter profits likely plunged because ...
07/09 - By Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the c...
07/08 - A Dutch court on Wednesday said it wanted to question the Dutch bank ING and its former chief executive Ralph Hamers, now heading for UBS, to determine whether to reopen a case that led to ING being fined for lax prev...
07/08 - By Noel Randewich
Tesla Inc's blistering stock rally is putting Chief Executive Elon Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in abo...
07/08 -
By Adria Calatayud
WPP PLC-owned advisory firms Finsbury, The Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener plan to merge to form a new global company, in which management will own a 49.99% stake, the...
07/06 - By Iain Withers
Lloyds Bank Chief Executive António Horta-Osório said on Monday he would step down next year after a decade at the helm, leaving Britain's biggest domestic bank to find a successor...
07/05 - By Jonathan Stempel
Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buff...