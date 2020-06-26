Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
 HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Latest news about Business Leaders

VLADIMIR POTANIN
Russia's Rusal seeks management changes at Nornickel after fuel spill
07/14 - Russian aluminium giant Rusal has asked the board of Norilsk Nickel , in which it has a major stake, to change its management and overhaul its environmental policies after a fuel spill in Siberia....
07/14 - Former BP chief John Browne is stepping down as chairman of Huawei's UK operation ahead of the British government banning the Chinese company from the country's 5G networks later on Tuesday....
WARREN BUFFETT
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduces share count, suggesting possible buybacks
07/10 - Berkshire Hathaway Inc has reduced its share count by 1.2% since April 23, a regulatory filing shows, suggesting that Chairman Warren Buffett might have become more aggressive in r...
WARREN BUFFETT
Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
07/10 - By Jinjoo Lee Warren Buffett's $10 billion preferred-share deal with Occidental Petroleum last year was like "taking candy from a baby," fumed shareholder Carl Icahn. That figurative baby -- whose new b...
ELON MUSK
Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
07/10 - By Tim Higgins Tesla Inc.'s strong performance during the pandemic has sent its stock soaring, dealing a blow to investors betting against the Silicon Valley auto maker. And Chief Executive Elon Musk i...
DAVID HENRY
Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
07/09 - By David Henry Trading and underwriting revenue could provide some comfort for big Wall Street banks that begin reporting results next week, although second-quarter profits likely plunged because ...
ELON MUSK
Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says
07/09 - By Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the c...
BILL GATES
Warren Buffett donates $2.9 billion to Gates Foundation, family charities
07/08 - By Jonathan Stempel Warren Buffett has donated roughly $2.9 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to four family charities and the Bill & Melinda Gate...
RALPH HAMERS
Dutch court to question ING and ex-CEO Hamers in money laundering case
07/08 - A Dutch court on Wednesday said it wanted to question the Dutch bank ING and its former chief executive Ralph Hamers, now heading for UBS, to determine whether to reopen a case that led to ING being fined for lax prev...
ELON MUSK
Tesla's Musk approaches a $1.8 billion bonanza
07/08 - By Noel Randewich Tesla Inc's blistering stock rally is putting Chief Executive Elon Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in abo...
RICHARD FAIN
Rivals Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line team up to plan restart
07/08 - By Helen Coster Cruise industry rivals are teaming up in an effort to sail again. On Monday, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lt...
WARREN BUFFETT
Buffett Donates $2.9 Billion in Berkshire Stock in Annual Giving Program
07/08 - By Colin Kellaher Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Wednesday said Chief Executive Warren Buffett donated about $2.9 billion in stock...
MARK READ
WPP-Owned Advisory Firms to Merge Into New Global Firm
07/08 - By Adria Calatayud WPP PLC-owned advisory firms Finsbury, The Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener plan to merge to form a new global company, in which management will own a 49.99% stake, the...
MARK ZUCKERBERG
Facebook ad boycott organizers see 'no commitment to action' in Zuckerberg meeting
07/07 - By Katie Paul and Sheila Dang Organizers of a growing Facebook Inc advertising boycott said they saw "no commitment to act...
ELON MUSK
Panasonic CEO says Tesla's Elon Musk a 'genius' who can be 'overly optimistic'
07/07 - Tesla's Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk is "a genius who defies common sense and can be overly optimistic," Panasonic's CEO said on Tuesday, as the Japanese firm cautiously mo...
ANTONIO HORTA-OSORIO
Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
07/06 - By Iain Withers Lloyds Bank Chief Executive António Horta-Osório said on Monday he would step down next year after a decade at the helm, leaving Britain's biggest domestic bank to find a successor...
ELON MUSK
Musk mocks Tesla skeptics with satin shorts
07/06 - Tesla founder Elon Musk really doesn't like short sellers. That's people who bet against his company's stock, expecting it to fall. Now he's taking his revenge by becoming a...
WARREN BUFFETT
Buffett's Berkshire to buy Dominion Energy gas assets for $4 billion
07/05 - By Jonathan Stempel Berkshire Hathaway Inc said its energy unit will buy Dominion Energy Inc's natural gas transmission and storage network for $4 billion, helping billionaire Chairman Warren Buff...
JAN MARSALEK
Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says
07/04 - Immigration records showing Wirecard's former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek arrived in the Philippines on June 23 and departed for China the next day were falsified, Phil...
Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group