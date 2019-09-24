Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Bin Li

Age : 43
Public asset : 3,107,808,502 USD
Biography : Bin Li is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 7 companies, among them: NIO, Inc. (China),

Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 01:34pm EDT
NIO's new electric vehicle (EV) ET7 is unveiled during the media day for Shanghai auto show

(Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Tesla rival Nio Inc tumbled 25% on Tuesday after the Chinese electric carmaker posted a drop in quarterly vehicle sales, blaming a cut in subsidies and weak demand.

China has been steadily rolling back subsidies on new energy vehicles, with plans to phase them out after 2020 amid criticism that some firms have become overly reliant on the funds.

This has raised prices of electric vehicles, resulting in a slowdown in sales. Sales of new energy vehicles, which comprise electric battery cars as well as plug-in electric hybrids, fell 4.7% in July from a year earlier, witnessing their first drop in more than two years, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Nio said earlier this year subsidies for its ES8 car, a pure-electric, seven-seat sport-utility vehicle seen as a rival to Tesla's Model X, were slashed to 11,520 yuan (1,298.62 pounds) beginning June 26 from 67,500 yuan last year.

"The China subsidy cut has been well understood by investors, so all China EV producers are looking at a weak 2H19," Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin said.

Nio, whose second-quarter losses nearly doubled, also canceled its post-earnings conference call, saying the earnings statement had the required information.

The company counts Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings and Hillhouse Capital Management as its shareholders, and raised $1 billion last year in an initial public offering that valued it at $6.4 billion. In May, Nio signed a pa
ct with a government-backed fund for an investment of about $1.5 billion. (https://reut.rs/2ldpU8j)

Nio also plans to reduce its global headcount to 7,800 by the end of the third quarter from the 10,000 employees it had in January. Reuters had reported on the job cuts last month.

The company said its vehicle sales fell nearly 8% to 1.41 billion yuan ($198.40 million) from 1.54 billion yuan in the preceding quarter. Nio sold 3,140 ES8 cars in the quarter, down from 3,989 in the first quarter. It sold just 413 of its cheaper ES6 model.

"In an environment of softer macro-economic and auto market conditions, we continue to work hard to expand our market penetration," Chief Executive Officer William Bin Li said in a statement.

Nio expects deliveries in the third quarter to be between 4,200 and 4,400 units, 18.2% to 23.8% higher from the second quarter.

Irwin said he continues to see China as one of the most important global EV markets and expects sales there to rebound in November and December.

Apart from Tesla, Nio competes with a swathe of Chinese electric vehicle startups such as Byton and Xpeng Motors.

While Tesla does not disclose sales by country, consultancy firm LMC Automotive estimates the company to have sold 23,678 vehicles in China in the first seven months this year, nearly double the number of cars it sold a year earlier.

The starting price of its Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV) is 809,900 yuan in China and the long-range dual-motor variants of mass-market Model 3 cars is priced at 439,900 yuan.

This compares with Nio's 6-seater ES8's price of 456,000 yuan and 358,000 yuan for the standard version of its ES6.

The company's shares touched a record low of $1.97 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Vibhuti Sharma

Stocks treated in this article : Tencent Holdings Ltd, Tesla Inc.
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD -0.24% 335 End-of-day quote.6.42%
TESLA INC. -7.47% 223.21 Delayed Quote.-27.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Bin Li
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
12:33pELON MUSK : lawsuit
RE
09/22SHELDON ADELSON : Wsj
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/20ELON MUSK : Delaware judge says Tesla board must face trial over Musk's mega-pay package
RE
01:34pBIN LI : Tesla rival Nio tumbles to record low after deliveries disappoint
RE
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group