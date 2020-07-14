Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

David Henry

Age : 70
Public asset : 2,687,274 USD
Biography : David B. Henry is a businessperson who founded Peaceable Street Capital LLC and who has been the hea

JPMorgan beats estimates on trading boost, but loan losses loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:55am EDT
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington

JPMorgan Chase & Co beat Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter due to a surge in trading revenue, while it set aside a record $10.5 billion to brace for rising defaults as the United States slides into one of the worst recessions in decades.

JPMorgan Chase & Co beat Wall Street estimates for profit in the second quarter due to a surge in trading revenue, while it set aside a record $10.5 billion to brace for rising defaults as the United States slides into one of the worst recessions in decades.

The biggest U.S. lender's loan loss provision reflects the damage wreaked by the coronavirus pandemic, but its performance in markets bodes well for trading powerhouses Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, both of which report later this week.

JPMorgan's trading revenue surged 77% in a quarter that saw record-breaking volumes in financial markets. Bond trading alone generated $7.3 billion in revenue as central banks bought billions more in government paper under the huge stimulus programs to deal with the pandemic.

While executives had indicated that Wall Street trading desks would set records in the quarter, the jump was well beyond expectations.

The bank's shares rose 2.2% as both profit and revenue beat Refinitiv's consensus estimates, but the reserve build of $8.9 billion painted a grim picture for future quarters.

Chief Executive Jamie Dimon warned this was not a normal recession and that the tell-tale signs of a downturn may only be visible early next year.

"The consumer's incomes are up, savings are up and home prices are up. The recessionary part will come later," Dimon said.

The bank is now expecting double-digit unemployment in the United States through the first half of 2021, but warned that it may not have much visibility into the damage it is dealing with.

"Compared to the first quarter, our reserve build now assumes a more protracted downturn ... as we prepare and reserve for something worse than our base case," Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said in a media call.

Dimon also said the bank would continue to pay dividend unless "the economic situation deteriorates materially and significantly". However, the lender suspended share buybacks at least through the end of the third quarter.

RECORD LOAN LOSSES

The scale of expected loan losses at JPMorgan, America's largest bank by assets and one of the biggest in the world, is a major barometer of the health of the U.S. economy, as the pandemic drives up unemployment and puts pressure on businesses.

The loan-loss provision was a record for the bank, and came on a day when Citigroup and Wells Fargo also set aside their biggest credit loss provisions since the 2008-09 financial crisis.

A new accounting rule requires banks to take provisions now if a borrower may default at any point during the agreement, even if that is months or years away.

The bank's net income fell to $4.69 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, ahead of analysts' lowered estimates of $1.04 per share. Revenue rose 15% to $33.8 billion, also beating estimates.

Net interest margin fell to 1.99% from 2.37% in the first quarter. Trading revenue surged to $11.3 billion.

Apart from trading, the bank's commercial banking and asset & wealth management units also reported higher numbers compared to the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall and David Henry in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

By Anirban Sen, Elizabeth Dilts Marshall and David Henry
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -1.90% 51.12 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.58% 98.348 Delayed Quote.-30.94%
MORGAN STANLEY -2.33% 49.048 Delayed Quote.-1.76%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.39% 207.75 Delayed Quote.-9.16%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -6.71% 23.6367 Delayed Quote.-52.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about David Henry
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma sells $8.2 billion worth shares, stake dips to 4.8% - filing
RE
07/08RICHARD FAIN : Rivals Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line team up to plan restart
RE
07/09ELON MUSK : Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/08BILL GATES : Warren Buffett donates $2.9 billion to Gates Foundation, family charities
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
07/09DAVID HENRY : Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group