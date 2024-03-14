Altria Group Plans to Sell Part of Anheuser-Busch Stake

Altria Group plans to sell 18%, or over $2 billion worth, of its large stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in a secondary offering as it looks to return more cash to shareholders.

EV Startup Fisker Prepares for Possible Bankruptcy

The company has struggled with growing its sales amid stagnant demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and last month issued a going-concern warning.

Under Armour's Kevin Plank to Take Back CEO Role

Plank served as CEO of Under Armour from 1996 to 2019, and was named executive chair and brand chief early in 2020.

Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares third Starship flight test

SpaceX's third Starship flight test is scheduled for Thursday, says the private space company.

Fossil Group CEO Kosta Kartsotis Steps Down Amid Strategic Review

Operating chief Jeffrey Boyer will assume the role of CEO on an interim basis, the company said.

House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok or Force Sale of the Chinese Video App

Lawmakers are trying to balance national-security and free-speech concerns, with a Senate showdown ahead.

AIA's 2023 Value of New Business Grew on China Demand

AIA Group's value of new business rose in 2023 as it benefited from the lifting of pandemic restrictions in mainland China, which saw robust demand for its insurance products.

Microsoft to Launch AI Assistant for Security Products

Tech giant said Copilot for Security would be available worldwide next month under a pay-as-you-go licensing model.

U.S. Steel Stock Is Plummeting. The White House Is the Worry.

Investors seem to feel more uneasy about a potential takeover by Japanese steel company Nippon.

Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His Show on X Hours After Interview

The former CNN host said he would post the interview on X and other platforms next week.

