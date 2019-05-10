Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Elon Musk

Age : 48
Public asset : 11,256,853,504 USD
Linked companies : Tesla Inc
Biography : Elon Reeve Musk is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Tesla,

Trial date set for Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/10/2019 | 04:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the SEC in New York

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Friday said Elon Musk must face a defamation lawsuit by a British diver who said he was falsely branded a pedophile and child rapist by the chief executive of electric car company Tesla Inc.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson in Los Angeles said a reasonable jury could conclude that Musk's comments were more than merely opinions, and scheduled a trial for Oct. 22.

The judge had on April 26 denied Musk's bid to dismiss the lawsuit brought by diver Vernon Unsworth, without explaining his reasoning.

Musk's lawyers did not immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment.

Unsworth, who said in his lawsuit he shared a house in the Thailand countryside with a 40-year-old woman who owned a nail salon, was part of a team that helped rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach from a Thailand cave last July 10.

He said he became a target for Musk after saying on CNN that a mini-submarine offered for the rescue by Musk from his company SpaceX, where he is also chief executive, was a "PR stunt" and that Musk could "stick his submarine where it hurts."

Musk later called Unsworth "pedo guy" on Twitter, a comment for which he apologized. He also urged a BuzzFeed News reporter by email to investigate Unsworth and "stop defending child rapists."

Unsworth has denied those allegations.

In seeking a dismissal, Musk's lawyers said such comments were "imaginative" or "over-the-top" insults that constituted protected opinion under the U.S. First Amendment.

But the judge said Musk was not communicating in "heated and volatile" settings that might explain any excesses.

"Considering the totality of the circumstances - including the general context of defendant's statements, the specific context of the statements, and the statements' susceptibility of being proved true or false - a reasonable factfinder could easily conclude that defendant's statements, as pleaded in the complaint, implied assertions of objective fact," Wilson wrote.

Wilson said in a footnote he has not found that reasonable jurors would "necessarily" view Musk's comments as factual.

"The significance of the ruling is clear: publication of accusations on Twitter does not provide a safe harbor for defamatory statements that are false and convey that they are factual," Unsworth's lawyer L. Lin Wood said in an email.

Unsworth is seeking at least $75,000 in compensatory damages plus punitive damages in his Sept. 2018 lawsuit.

On April 30, a Manhattan federal judge approved Musk's revised settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission setting out when Musk must obtain advance approval from a Tesla securities lawyer before posting on Twitter or other social media.

The case is Unsworth v Musk, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 18-08048.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)

By Jonathan Stempel
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TESLA -1.02% 239.52 Delayed Quote.-27.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Elon Musk
 
04:56pELON MUSK : Trial date set for Elon Musk's 'pedo guy' tweet
RE
05/02ELON MUSK : Elon Musk owes $507 million to banks helping Tesla raise capital
RE
04/30ELON MUSK : SEC commissioner decries agency's deal with Tesla's Musk
RE
04/26ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk agrees to new vetting rules for tweets in SEC deal
RE
04/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC again ask for more time to reach deal over CEO's Twitter use
RE
04/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk 'sees merit' in capital raise, vows profit in third quarter after large loss
RE
04/22ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk on Tesla's self-driving capabilities
RE
04/21ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/18ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC get another week to work out deal on Twitter use
RE
04/18ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/17ELON MUSK : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04/11ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's SpaceX sends world's most powerful rocket on first commercial flight
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Factbox - Elon Musk, unabridged, on Twitter
RE
04/04ELON MUSK : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
05/06DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX at Sohn Conference
RE
05/09JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, embraces Trump's lunar timetable
RE
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid
RE
05/08PATRICK THOMAS : Disney Unveils New Film Slate -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon Patrick Drahi John Edwards Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Dara Khosrowshahi Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Arne Sorenson Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About