By Cristina Roca



Enel SpA said late Friday that its new board of directors has confirmed the reappointment of Francesco Starace as chief executive and general manager of the company.

The executive has been at the helm of the Italian energy company since 2014.

Enel's directors also pledged to donate 15% of their pay this year to support solidarity initiatives in response to the coronavirus emergency.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca