Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Heinz Hermann Thiele

Age : 79
Public asset : 13,110,547,638 USD
Biography : Heinz Hermann Thiele is on the board of Knorr-Bremse AG (former Chairman-Supervisory Board) and Mana

Lufthansa shareholder Thiele to endorse bailout - FAZ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 01:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany

German billionaire Heinz Hermann Thiele will endorse a 9 billion euros (8.16 billion pounds) government-backed bailout of Lufthansa, he told German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, clearing the way for the rescue package at the eleventh hour.

"I will vote for the proposal," the paper late on Wednesday quoted Thiele, who owns a 15.5% stake in Lufthansa, as saying.

His comments came a day ahead of an extraordinary general meeting of Lufthansa shareholders at which he was expected to veto the proposed rescue package, which would see Germany buy 20% of the airline group at 2.56 euros per share.

Lufthansa declined to comment.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -4.70% 8.958 Delayed Quote.-42.72%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Heinz Hermann Thiele
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/19MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard CEO Markus Braun Resigns With Immediate Effect
DJ
06/18HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Handelsblatt
RE
06/18JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Suspends COO Jan Marsalek on Revocable Basis
DJ
06/22JAN MARSALEK : Wirecard Dismisses Board Member Jan Marsalek Amid Accounting Scandal
DJ
02:48aMICHAEL DELL : Dell Explores Spinning Off $50 Billion VMware Stake -- WSJ
DJ
06/23ELON MUSK : Apple, Google, Amazon take aim at Trump visa ban
RE
06/23DAVID SIMON : Property Owner Simon Sees Buying Tenants as a Way to Boost Malls
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Marc Fielmann Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Randall Stephenson Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group