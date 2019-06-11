Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jack Dorsey

Birthday : 11/19/1976
Place of birth : United States
Linked companies : Square Inc - Twitter Inc
Biography : Founder of Square, Inc. and Twitter, Inc., Jack Dorsey currently is Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer for Square, Inc. and Chief Executive Officer & Director at Twitter, Inc. Mr. Dorsey is also on the board of Thing Daemon, Inc.

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 01:56pm EDT
Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter and fin-tech firm Square, sits for a portrait during an interview with Reuters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Square, the payments company co-founded by Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, has launched an initiative to enable refugee entrepreneurs to accept card and mobile payments, to help get their businesses off the ground.

Square, which Dorsey set up to provide financial services to people neglected by banks, is partnering with The Entrepreneurial Refugee Network (TERN) to give cards readers and waive transaction fees for participants.

Speaking at a London Tech Week event, Dorsey told Reuters that nothing the company does "is more important than serving folks like refugees, who are just getting started, in an entirely new culture, entirely new community and an entirely new language in many cases, and just need a little bit of help."

Muzaffar Sadykov, one of three refugee entrepreneurs to join Dorsey on stage to launch the collaboration, said Square was helping him serve more customers, more quickly, at his street-food business 'Oshpaz'.

"Nowadays people want to pay contactless," Sadykov, who came to Britain from Kyrgyzstan, said.

The fact that payments via Square arrived in his account within a day had persuaded him to get involved, he said, given that he was relying on his savings to fund the business.

Dorsey said communities needed to help people of all backgrounds participate in the economy, particularly those who had suffered hardship. "I think that's critical to a healthy society."

Asked about the often polarised discussions about refugees on social media, he said it was "necessary to have these conversations, and to address the issues and to acknowledge it and work to fix it."

Square, which was co-founded by Dorsey in 2009, arrived in Britain just over two years ago with the objective of helping small businesses accept card payments.

Dorsey said he wanted all of Square's customers to have full control of their data.

"That starts with the customers of our sellers, then it continues to our sellers," he said. "This is their data and they need to use it in a way that is insightful so they can grow their business - but their customers should also be able to turn it off."

However, the company has made some missteps, including sending some digital receipts to the wrong customers, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

"As we develop products we are going to find new ways of doing things, things that don't work, and we are going to correct them," Dorsey said.

Dorsey said Square could seek similar partnerships elsewhere.

"Right now we are experimenting and we love what we are seeing," he said. "What unifies (the entrepreneurs) is the sense of ambition, the sense of hustle and doing whatever it takes to make it work."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Jan Harvey)

By Paul Sandle
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SQUARE INC -0.27% 70.18 Delayed Quote.25.12%
TWITTER -1.14% 37.21 Delayed Quote.29.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Jack Dorsey
 
01:56pJACK DORSEY : Twitter chief Jack Dorsey helps UK refugee entrepreneurs take payments
RE
04/08JACK DORSEY : Twitter's Jack Dorsey paid $1.40 in 2018
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Twitter shares hit biggest one-day gain as ad sales surge
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018JACK DORSEY : CEO Dorsey
RE
2018JACK DORSEY : Facebook's Sandberg, Twitter's Dorsey to leave Disney board
RE
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017JACK DORSEY : Twitter CEO Dorsey snaps up shares worth about $9.5 million
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : On Anniversary of Dorsey's Return, Twitter Is Exploring Sale
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Cnbc
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Dorsey's Square starts up UK operation for first European foray
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter Gets Deal to Stream NFL Thursday Games--2nd Update
DJ
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter says Dorsey continues to forego direct compensation
RE
2016JACK DORSEY : Twitter to Revamp Leadership Under Jack Dorsey
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
06/07JEFF BEZOS : Jeff Bezos Buys Top Floors of Luxury Downtown Building -- WSJ
DJ
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/06TERRY GOU : Foxconn plans management overhaul as Chairman Gou seeks Taiwan presidency - source
RE
06/05TIM COOK : Apple CEO Cook says he doesn't see China targeting Apple in U.S.-China trade dispute
RE
06/05PHILIP GREEN : Philip Green seeks more time to get Arcadia restructuring approval
RE
06/06JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos says robotic hands will be ready for commercial use in next 10 years
RE
06/06ANDREW FORREST : Billionaire Andrew Forrest Plans Dual Gas, Hydrogen Power Plant
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Anil Ambani Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio Jamie Dimon John Edwards David Einhorn John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Ulrich Spiesshofer Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About