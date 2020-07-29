Advertising firm JC Decaux posts first-half loss as COVID-19 crisis hits market

JC Decaux reported a first-half net loss of 254.9 million euros (231.18 million pounds), with revenues dropping by around 40% to 1.075 billion euros.

"Considering the risk of new waves of COVID-19 and new local lockdowns being implemented, it remains very difficult to give a guidance for Q3 2020," said Chairman and co-CEO Jean-Charles Decaux.

