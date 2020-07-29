Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jean-Charles Decaux

Age : 50
Public asset : 23,378,663 USD
Linked companies : JCDecaux SA - Eurazeo SE
Biography : Jean-Charles Decaux is a French businessperson who has been the head of 14 different companies and h

Advertising firm JC Decaux posts first-half loss as COVID-19 crisis hits market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 11:51pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: France softens lockdown rules during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Outdoor advertising firm JC Decaux posted a first-half loss on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the global advertising sector, and the company said it could not provide a financial outlook given the uncertain business environment.

JC Decaux reported a first-half net loss of 254.9 million euros (231.18 million pounds), with revenues dropping by around 40% to 1.075 billion euros.

"Considering the risk of new waves of COVID-19 and new local lockdowns being implemented, it remains very difficult to give a guidance for Q3 2020," said Chairman and co-CEO Jean-Charles Decaux.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JCDECAUX SA -4.34% 14.11 Real-time Quote.-46.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Jean-Charles Decaux
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/24MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard Probe Eyes Rogue Bankers -- WSJ
DJ
07/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
07/23JEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
RE
07/27JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Faces Rare Test in First Testimony Before Congress
DJ
07/29JEFF BEZOS : MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split
RE
07/24LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong developer CK Asset sells Chengdu development project for $1 billion
RE
07/27KEVIN PLANK : Under Armour executives receive Wells notice from SEC
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Norbert Reithofer Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group