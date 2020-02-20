Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Jean-Pierre Mustier

Age : 59
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : UniCredit S.p.A.
Biography : Jean-Pierre Mustier is a businessperson who has been the head of 6 different companies. Currently, h

Unicredit boss Mustier emerges as contender for HSBC CEO role - Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 12:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York

Unicredit Spa Chief Executive Officer Jean-Pierre Mustier has emerged as one of the main external candidates for the top job at HSBC Holdings Plc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Mustier has been credited with turning around the biggest Italian bank through major restructuring in the past three years, including cost cuts, dumping bad debts and shrinking the bank's international presence.

Mustier has been in talks with HSBC about thejob, according to the report, although the board is still undecided and is considering candidates including the bank's interim chief, Noel Quinn.

Quinn took the interim role after HSBC ousted John Flint as CEO in August 2019 due to differences of opinion with Chairman Mark Tucker over Flint's more tentative approach to reviving growth.

Quinn, an HSBC veteran, is auditioning for the permanent role of CEO, which the bank said in August would be announced within six to 12 months.

HSBC on Tuesday announced a drastic overhaul to shed $100 billion in assets, shrink its investment bank and revamp its U.S. and European businesses that will mean 35,000 jobs cut over three years.

HSBC and UniCredit declined to comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. 2.42% 54.415 Delayed Quote.16.36%
DELFINGEN INDUSTRY 1.98% 20.6 Real-time Quote.0.50%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.13% 559.7 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. -2.93% 13.718 Delayed Quote.7.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Jean-Pierre Mustier
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/14WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire buys Kroger and Biogen, reduces Wells Fargo and Goldman stakes
RE
02/17ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Has Changed Investors' Views on the Electric Car
DJ
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/17JEFF BEZOS : Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 billion to climate change fight
RE
02/14ALFRED SCHINDLER : Schindler sees coronavirus hit of 'several hundreds of millions'
RE
02/15MARK ZUCKERBERG : Treat us like something between a telco and a newspaper, says Facebook's Zuckerberg
RE
02/16THOMAS RABE : Rabe
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group