Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Rupert Stadler

Age : 54
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Rupert Johann Stadler is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 5 different companies and curr

Former Audi CEO Stadler's request to be freed from custody rejected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 03:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Audi CEO Stadler arrives to the company's annual shareholders meeting in Ingolstadt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Former Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler's request to be freed from custody has been rejected, the Munich court of appeal said on Monday.

Stadler was arrested in mid-June as part of a broader probe into emissions cheating at the premium brand, which is part of Volkswagen.

He was detained on fears he would seek to influence witnesses being questioned as part of an investigation into Volkswagen's emissions scandal.

"The Chamber emphasizes that danger of obstructing justice remains. The release of the accused from custody was therefore rejected," the Munich court said in a statement.

Stadler, who stepped down in June, had asked to be released from custody and appealed against his arrest, the Munich prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutors are probing Stadler and another member of Audi's top management for suspected fraud and false advertising tied to illegal pollution levels in its cars and manipulated vehicle tests.

(Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VOLKSWAGEN -0.28% 143.98 Delayed Quote.-13.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Rupert Stadler
 
08/13RUPERT STADLER : Former Audi CEO Stadler's request to be freed from custody rejected
RE
07/19RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Stadler presses for release from German custody
RE
07/01RUPERT STADLER : Bild am Sonntag
RE
06/19RUPERT STADLER : Audi appoints Abraham Schot as interim CEO to replace Rupert Stadler
RE
06/18RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Rupert Stadler Arrested
DJ
02/16RUPERT STADLER : Audi chairman rubbishes report that CEO Stadler to be removed
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO drops plan to sell motorcycle brand Ducati
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO's contract to be extended to end of 2022
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Volkswagen supervisory board backs Stadler, top managers
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi supervisory board backs CEO Stadler
RE
2017RUPERT STADLER : Audi board, VW to back under-fire Audi boss - sources
RE
2016RUPERT STADLER : Race-track rivalry moves to boardroom as VW brands battle for electric car jobs
RE
2016RUPERT STADLER : Audi CEO Stadler Says Ducati Isn't For Sale
DJ
2015RUPERT STADLER : Volkswagen to keep Stadler at helm of Audi - Auto Motor und Sport
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
08/11CARL ICAHN : Cigna Deal Scores Against Icahn -- WSJ
DJ
04:04aELON MUSK : Musk says Silver Lake, Goldman advising on taking Tesla private
RE
08/09ELON MUSK : U.S. SEC examining Musk's tweets on taking Tesla private - WSJ
RE
08/07JOHN THORNTON : John Thornton Finds Gold's Rules Are Hard to Break -- WSJ
DJ
08/09CARL ICAHN : Glenview backs Cigna-Express Scripts deal after Icahn criticism
RE
08/11ELON MUSK : Tesla CEO Musk accused in lawsuit of defrauding shareholders
RE
08/10ELON MUSK : sources
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Frank Appel Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Vittorio Colao Tim Cook Serge Dassault Michael Dell Oleg Deripaska Patrick Drahi John Edwards Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn James Gorman David Henry Heinrich Hiesinger Carl Icahn Charles Koch Brian Krzanich Ulrich Lehner Robin Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma John Malone Sergio Marchionne Laurent Mignon Leslie Moonves Dennis Muilenburg Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Xavier Niel Indra Nooyi Georges Plassat Miuccia Prada Sumner Redstone Wilbur Ross Howard Schultz Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.