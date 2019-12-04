Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Sundar Pichai

Birthday : 07/12/1972
Place of birth : Chennai - India
Linked companies : Alphabet Inc.
Biography : Founder of Pie.co Pte Ltd., Sundar Pichai currently occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer

Under Pichai, Alphabet's moonshot projects may face more scrutiny

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:32pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Google CEO Pichai speaks at El Centro College in Dallas

Alphabet leadership change has some investors hoping that the owner of Google will take a hard look at the cash-burning ventures championed by its founders.

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin announced on Tuesday they were stepping aside as executives of the Internet behemoth they founded 21 years ago, with trusted lieutenant Sundar Pichai, who has run the core Google search business since 2015, taking the reins as CEO of parent Alphabet.

Shares of Alphabet rose 2% on Wednesday, with some investors saying Pichai's pragmatic approach and his background at Alphabet's core business may make him less patient about money-losing projects fostered in recent years by Page and Brin. One of the biggest changes for Pichai will be taking responsibility for those so-called "moonshots," which are aimed at diversifying Alphabet's business.

Alphabet has plowed billions of dollars into ventures Wall Street has never been completely sold on, including self-driving cars, atmospheric balloons to deliver internet service, delivery drones and smart contact lenses.

"The question is, will they continue to spend money on these other bets? Under the new leadership, are they going to take a harder look at all of these businesses and start to try to focus more on ones that provide growth," said Daniel Morgan, a portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company, which owns Alphabet shares worth over $100 million. "That would add an extra excitement about the stock."

Alphabet's Other Bets division, which includes those ventures, had an operating loss of $3.4 billion last year, compared to a $36.5 billion operating profit delivered by Google. Pichai now faces the challenge of balancing the potential benefit of bold, uncertain bets about future technology with their short-term costs.

Investments in Other Bets have already been cut over the last two years, as Alphabet pushes more money into Google's cloud computing and consumer hardware businesses. Pichai could continue that trend.

"I don't think this means they're going to discard their other bets. I think they'll continue to explore other potential business opportunities, but those may be under greater scrutiny," said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC, which holds shares of Alphabet on behalf of its clients.

Page and Brin, both 46, will remain directors of the parent company and still control it through their ownership of preferred shares. As of April, Page held 26% of Alphabet's total voting power, Brin 25% and Pichai less than 1%.

King Lip, chief investment strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco, said he expected decisions to be made faster under Pichai, who has spent 15 years at Google and rose to prominence while leading the development of Google's Chrome browser.

"He can execute more effectively without having to worry about stepping on the toes of Page and Brin," Lip said.

The company's stock has risen 70% since Pichai became CEO of Google, which accounts for close to 99% of Alphabet's total revenue.

By Caroline Valetkevitch and Noel Randewich
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 1.87% 1318.94 Delayed Quote.23.90%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Sundar Pichai
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/30WARREN BUFFETT : Berkshire Is Thwarted In Its Bid for Tech Data -- WSJ
DJ
11/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire outbid for Tech Data - CNBC
RE
11/29YUSAKU MAEZAWA : Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off $900 million SoftBank payday
RE
11/29ELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE
12/03ELON MUSK : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
RE
11/28ROBERT LOUIS-DREYFUS : A turbulent decade for grain trader Louis Dreyfus and its owner
RE
12/03RICHARD BRANSON : Richard Branson Scraps Plan to Sell Virgin Atlantic Stake to Air France-KLM
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess John Elkann Guillaume Faury Carlos Ghosn Mike Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Larry Page Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Thomas Wellauer Devin Wenig Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group