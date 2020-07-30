Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the helm of 6 different companie

Buffett's Berkshire boosts its stake in Bank of America to 11.8%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 10:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett walks through the exhibit hall as shareholders gather to hear from the billionaire investor at Berkshire Hathaway Inc's annual shareholder meeting in Omaha

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Thursday it has bought another $522 million (397.47 million pounds) of stock in Bank of America Corp, boosting its already large stake in the second-largest U.S. bank by assets.

Berkshire bought about 21.2 million Bank of America shares from July 28 to 30, according to a regulatory filing.

Following those purchases, Berkshire owned a total of 1.02 billion shares in Bank of America which roughly represents an 11.8% stake in the company.

Berkshire has spent more than $1.7 billion on 71.5 million Bank of America shares since July 20, including the latest purchases, according to regulatory filings.

Berkshire began investing in Bank of America in 2011, a time many investors worried about the bank's capital needs, when it acquired $5 billion of preferred stock plus warrants to buy 700 million common shares.

By the end of March, Bank of America had become Berkshire's second-largest common stock investment, trailing only Apple Inc . Berkshire also invests in several other banks.

The latest purchases help Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire reduce its cash pile, which totaled $137.2 billion at the end of March.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.21% 384.76 Delayed Quote.29.46%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.70% 24.84 Delayed Quote.-29.47%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.06% 291362.01 Delayed Quote.-13.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/30MARKUS BRAUN : The rise and fall of Wirecard
RE
07/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
07/27JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Faces Rare Test in First Testimony Before Congress
DJ
07/29JEFF BEZOS : MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split
RE
07/30PATRICK DRAHI : Altice's owner Drahi says Huawei 5G equipment are the best
RE
07/27KEVIN PLANK : Under Armour executives receive Wells notice from SEC
RE
07/28JEFF BEZOS : Mackenzie Scott donates $1.7 billion of her wealth since split with Jeff Bezos
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Norbert Reithofer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group