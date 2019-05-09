Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Warren Buffett

Birthday : 08/30/1930
Place of birth : Omaha (Omaha) - United States
Biography : Warren Edward Buffett is an American businessperson who has been at the head of 7 different companie

Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/09/2019 | 07:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Anadarko Petroleum Corporation is seen in The Woodlands

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Chevron Corp abandoned its takeover bid for Anadarko Petroleum Corp on Thursday, outmaneuvered by Occidental Petroleum Corp's higher, $38 billion offer that included more than three times as much cash.

With a financing assist from billionaire investor Warren Buffett, Occidental, which is one-quarter the size of Chevron, is the likely victor in a contest that again proved the allure of U.S. shale.

Occidental has said it plans to shed most of Anadarko's non-shale properties in a deal that would cement its position in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the top U.S. shale field.

Chevron declined to raise its initial offer after Occidental boosted the cash portion of its $76 per share bid and Anadarko's board deemed it a superior offer. Chevron, the No. 2 U.S. oil producer, received a $1 billion breakup fee, which it has said it will apply to a $5 billion share repurchase program.

Chevron shares closed 3.1 percent higher on Thursday at $121.19 while shares of Occidental fell 6.4 percent to $56.33, the lowest in a decade.

Anadarko shares fell 3.3 percent to $73.39.

Chevron Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth said the company decided at a board meeting on Wednesday to walk away from the takeover battle, even though it could have matched or beaten Occidental's offer and saw Anadarko as a strategic fit.

"Make no mistake. We have the financial capacity to outbid Occidental, but we concluded that an increased offer would have eroded value to our shareholders, and it would have diminished returns on capital," Wirth said. "The bar is high. We don't have a need to do anything. We are not desperate to do a deal."

Chevron's decision demonstrated strong capital discipline, said Jennifer Rowland, analyst with Edward Jones.

"I am a bit surprised that they walked, but am pleased that they didn’t get caught up in a bidding war with Oxy, who comes across as willing to fight to win at all costs," Rowland said. "Anadarko was a unique fit for Chevron, so I don’t expect them to go on a shopping spree in the Permian."

Anadarko's major assets - in U.S. shale, the Gulf of Mexico and an liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique - were seen as a logical fit for Chevron, but not something the company needed. "Chevron has no objective need to acquire Anadarko - or, for that matter, engage in any other large-scale (mergers and acquisitions)," said Pavel Molchanov, an analyst with Raymond James.

Analysts said they do not expect another bidder for Anadarko to emerge.

"The industry is trying to show investors more capital discipline and if another suitor comes in that would be significantly counter to most companies' strategies," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note on Thursday.

PERMIAN BASIN

Investors have sold off shares of oil companies that increased spending on drilling instead of returning cash to shareholders. They have called for capital discipline, defined as increasing production by 4 percent a year and maintaining a 4 percent dividend.

One result: The value of U.S. oil and gas mergers and acquisitions fell to a 10-year low in the first quarter as investors sold shares of companies that spent more on drilling than on buybacks and dividends.

The contest for Anadarko underscored the value of its assets in the Permian Basin, the vast shale field with oil and gas deposits that can produce supplies for decades using low-cost drilling techniques.

The region's soaring production has propelled U.S. oil production to 12 million barrels per day (bpd), more than that of Russia or Saudi Arabia.

Anadarko said on Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement with Occidental and expects the merger to be completed in the second half of the year. The deal still faces antitrust reviews.

Chevron holds 2.3 million acres in the Permian Basin and has vast mineral ownership there, which reduces its royalty rate. It expects shale production from the basin to reach 600,000 bpd by the end of next year, and 900,000 bpd by the end of 2023.

Occidental outmaneuvered Chevron by gaining cash and allies.

It got a $10 billion investment from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc and struck a deal with French oil giant Total SA to take most of Anadarko's international assets, including a liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique. Total agreed to pay $8.8 billion for the assets once the merger goes ahead.

Several Occidental investors oppose the deal, including its sixth-largest shareholder, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, because they consider it too large a risk if oil prices falter, or if Occidental cannot produce the $3.5 billion a year in cost savings it has promised.

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday it likely would downgrade Occidental if it prevailed in the takeover, noting the deal would add $46 billion of debt before any sale of assets.

Several investors also have criticized Occidental's decision this week to secure Anadarko's endorsement by excluding a shareholder vote on the deal.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru and Jennifer Hiller in Houston; eriting by Gary McWilliams; editing by David Gregorio and G Crosse)

By Jennifer Hiller

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Warren Buffett
 
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid
RE
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : CEO of Buffett's Dairy Queen tries to find new tastes, keep franchisees happy
RE
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/05WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Defends Berkshire Amid Lagging Performance
DJ
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Tells CNBC Berkshire Hathaway Has Taken Stake in Amazon
DJ
05/02WARREN BUFFETT : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire helps bankroll Occidental's $38 billion bid for Anadarko
RE
04/30WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Occidental Play Looks Familiar
DJ
04/29WARREN BUFFETT : Is Buffett still a buy? Wall Street splits on Berkshire Hathaway as annual meeting looms
RE
04/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway moves into Dubai despite property slump
RE
04/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says Berkshire could buy back $100 billion stock - Financial Times
RE
04/08WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett urges Wells Fargo to look beyond Wall Street for next CEO - FT
RE
03/28WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett says Apple content plan hard to predict, touts airline safety
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
05/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett says U.S.-China trade war would be 'bad for the whole world'
RE
05/03WARREN BUFFETT : Charlie Munger, Unplugged
DJ
05/06DAVID EINHORN : Greenlight's David Einhorn pitches long on AerCap, short on GATX at Sohn Conference
RE
05/09MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook rejects co-founder call for breakup, senator urges U.S. antitrust probe
RE
05/09JEFF BEZOS : Billionaire Bezos unveils moon lander mockup, embraces Trump's lunar timetable
RE
05/09WARREN BUFFETT : Chevron drops Anadarko takeover battle after Occidental raises bid
RE
05/08PATRICK THOMAS : Disney Unveils New Film Slate -- WSJ
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Anil Ambani Frank Appel Mary Barra Luc Besson Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Elmar Degenhart Leonardo Del Vecchio John Edwards David Einhorn Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Robert Peugeot Hasso Plattner Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Hubert Sagnières Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Arne Sorenson Ulrich Spiesshofer Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Martin Winterkorn Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About