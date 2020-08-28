Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Home  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

William Ackman

Birthday : 11/30/1965
Place of birth : New York - United States
Biography : William Albert Ackman is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, among them: Per

Ackman sees more gains for his portfolio, urges stock ownership for all Americans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 03:30pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the WSJ Digital Conference in Laguna Beach

Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman touted the success of his funds on Friday, citing attractive valuations for his holdings and saying he has up to $7 billion to invest in a private company, while saying that opening stock ownership to all Americans is a key to political stability.

For a second straight year, Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management is generating double-digit returns with a 44.1% gain at his Pershing Square Holdings portfolio. Four of nine portfolio companies, including Lowe's and Chipotle Mexican Grill have gained in spite of the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Our current holdings remain attractively valued, offering substantial additional profit potential over the long term," Ackman wrote to investors, adding that even those in the red, including Hilton Worldwide, "will recover in the long term."

Fresh off of raising the largest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that helps private companies go public, Ackman, one of Wall Street's best-known hedge fund managers, said his company would take a minority stake in a target company, possibly making him a more attractive investor than strategic buyers who want control.

Ackman said he is talking with potential targets and said his firm's "idea generation engine is intact and productive."

Investors were ready to commit as much as $12 billion to the SPAC, Tontine, Ackman wrote. "We used the excess demand for the PSTH IPO to curate a shareholder list that would be the envy of any public company."

Ackman, who in March urged a shutdown to curb the spread of Covid, said broader access to the stock market is imperative. "We need a program that makes every American an owner of the compounding growth in value of corporate America," he wrote, suggesting a government-funded account for every child born in America.

"Americans that have no ownership in the success of capitalism, and who are suffering economically, are more motivated to turn toward socialism or other alternatives."

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1.63% 1300.46 Delayed Quote.52.86%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 5.18% 23.36 Delayed Quote.-35.45%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 3.51% 91.88 Delayed Quote.-19.94%
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. 1.50% 27.05 Delayed Quote.39.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about William Ackman
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
08/25ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event
RE
08/25BILL GATES : Bill Gates invests $78 million in satellite antenna firm Kymeta
RE
08/26PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed Palantir to go public via direct listing, reveals 2019 loss of $580 million
RE
08/22JEFF BEZOS : Top Bezos Deputy To Leave Amazon -- WSJ
DJ
08/24PETER THIEL : Peter Thiel-backed Luminar to go public at $2.9 billion valuation
RE
08/25GARY COHN : Ex-Trump adviser Cohn seeks $600 million for blank-check company IPO
RE
08/27ELON MUSK : Musk confirms Tesla Nevada factory was target of 'serious' cyberattack
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Michael Dell Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Jean-paul Faugère Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Henri Poupart-lafarge Sumner Redstone Kasper Rorsted Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group