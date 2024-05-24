The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 


 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                       PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller               Mar       +7.3%   (3)  +7.3% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
          1000  Consumer Confidence            May        96.0   (11)  97.0 
          1030  Dallas Fed Mfg Svy             May       -15.0   (3)  -14.5 
Wednesday 1000  Richmond Fed Mfg Svy           May       -8.0    (3)  -7 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims                 May 25     218K   (6)   215K 
          0830  Real GDP (2nd Reading)         1Q        +1.2%   (11) +1.6% 
          0830  GDP Prices (2nd Reading)       1Q        +3.1%   (5)  +3.1% 
          1000  Pending Home Sales             Apr       -0.4%   (6)  +3.4% 
Friday    0830  Personal Income                Apr       +0.3%   (12) +0.5% 
          0830  Consumer Spending              Apr       +0.4%   (11) +0.8% 
          0830  PCE Prices M/M                 Apr       +0.3%   (9)  +0.3% 
          0830  PCE Prices Y/Y                 Apr       +2.7%   (8)  +2.7% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices M/M            Apr       +0.2%   (11) +0.3% 
          0830  Core PCE Prices Y/Y            Apr       +2.8%   (8)  +2.8% 
          0945  Chicago PMI                    May        40.8   (7)   37.9 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) 
 
