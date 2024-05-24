The following are median forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Mar +7.3% (3) +7.3% 20-City HPI Y/Y 1000 Consumer Confidence May 96.0 (11) 97.0 1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy May -15.0 (3) -14.5 Wednesday 1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy May -8.0 (3) -7 Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims May 25 218K (6) 215K 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 1Q +1.2% (11) +1.6% 0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 1Q +3.1% (5) +3.1% 1000 Pending Home Sales Apr -0.4% (6) +3.4% Friday 0830 Personal Income Apr +0.3% (12) +0.5% 0830 Consumer Spending Apr +0.4% (11) +0.8% 0830 PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.3% (9) +0.3% 0830 PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.7% (8) +2.7% 0830 Core PCE Prices M/M Apr +0.2% (11) +0.3% 0830 Core PCE Prices Y/Y Apr +2.8% (8) +2.8% 0945 Chicago PMI May 40.8 (7) 37.9 (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.) Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-24-24 1407ET