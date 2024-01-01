21,978 PALESTINIANS KILLED AND 57,697 WOUNDED IN ISRAELI STRIKES IN GAZA SINCE OCT. 7 - GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY SPOKESPERSON
Stock market news
January 01, 2024 at 07:42 am EST
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2024
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|4.0013 ILS
|-0.36%
|-1.09%
|-
|2,366.39 PTS
|+0.19%
|+1.28%
|-
Chinese automaker Geely raises sales target for 2024 to 1.9 million units
January 01, 2024 at 07:27 am EST
INDIA STOCKS-Indian blue-chips stocks end with small gains on first day of 2024
January 01, 2024 at 06:20 am EST
South Korea's east coast braces for tsunami after massive Japan quake
January 01, 2024 at 05:20 am EST
All our articles
Foreign inflows into Indian bonds spike to 6-year high in 2023 before index inclusion
January 01, 2024 at 02:34 am EST
NIO Inc. Reports Delivery Results for the Month, Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023
Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Announces Sales Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended December 2023
January 01, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
Chinese automaker Geely raises sales target for 2024 to 1.9 million units
January 01, 2024 at 07:27 am EST
Foreign inflows into Indian bonds spike to 6-year high in 2023 before index inclusion
January 01, 2024 at 02:34 am EST
Bank of Korea's Rhee eyes warning signs of prolonged monetary tightening
January 01, 2024 at 01:27 am EST