DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - A total of 29,195 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and 69,170 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said 103 Palestinians had been killed and 142 injured in the previous 24 hours.

(Reporting by Jana Choukeir; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)