WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) - A second human case of bird flu linked to the current outbreak in dairy cows was detected in Michigan, State News reported on Wednesday, citing state health authorities. (Reporting by Jasper Ward; Editing by Eric Beech)
Stock Market News in real time
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|18.69 USD
|-0.11%
|-0.11%
|-
|20.41 USc
|+0.05%
|+0.25%
|-
|151.1 PTS
|-0.60%
|-0.05%
|-
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 PM ET
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 1 PM ET
Exclusive-Boeing deliveries to China delayed by state regulator review, source says
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs system to defend against Russia's guided bombs
Tunisian court sentences two prominent journalists to one year in prison
Finland plan to allow blocking asylum seekers at border draws mixed response
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Wednesday at 3 PM ET
- Stock Market
- Stock Market News in real time
- Economy
- A second human case of bird flu linked to dairy cows detected in US, Stat News reports