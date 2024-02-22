This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Thursday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts rose 1.4% to 173.43.

The European index increased 1.2% to 167.16. The Asian index added 1.9% to 203.19. The Latin American index declined 0.2% to 219.95, while the emerging-markets index added 1.5% to 326.45.

Japan's Pixie Dust Technologies Inc. was the biggest leader during the session, soaring 21.4% to $3.23, and China-based Ambow Education Holding Ltd. jumped 19.1% to $3.05. Novonix Ltd., which is based in Australia, rounded out the top three leaders on Thursday, with shares jumping 14.6% to $2.44.

AirNet Technology Inc., based in China, posted the largest decline, plunging 15.3% to 82 cents, followed by shares of China's FLJ Group Ltd., which tumbled 13.5% to 76 cents. Shares of Australia-based Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. plunged 12.3% to 41 cents.

