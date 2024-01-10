This article was automatically generated by MarketWatch using technology from Automated Insights.

International stocks trading in New York closed higher on Wednesday, as the S&P/BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts gained 0.3% to 164.17.

The European index rose 0.4% to 160.95. The Asian index rose 0.3% to 185.98. The Latin American index fell 0.1% to 218.07, while the emerging-markets index lost 0.4% to 301.32.

United Kingdom's Amarin was the biggest leader during the session, rocketing 33% to $1.29, and Australia-based Aslan Pharmaceuticals soared 25% to 79 cents. Zepp Health, which is based in China, rounded out the top three leaders on Wednesday, with shares gaining 24% to $1.96.

Akso Health Group, based in China, posted the largest decline, cratering nearly 22% to 90 cents, followed by shares of Switzerland's Addex Therapeutics, which tumbled 20% to $6.45. Shares of United Kingdom-based Renalytix dropped 15% to 34 cents.

Data source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 1655ET