  • Alliant Energy: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 53.
  • Apple: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target reduced from USD 161 to USD 160.
  • Avalonbay Communities: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
  • Capital One Financial: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 114 to USD 154.
  • Campbell Soup: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 46.50 to USD 54.50.
  • Chewy: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 28.90 to USD 25.30.
  • Citizens Financial Group: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 38 to USD 40.
  • Equinix: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
  • Estee Lauder: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 146.
  • Evergy: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 53 to USD 56.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 43.
  • Huntington Bancshares: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 12 to USD 15.
  • Lululemon Athletica: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 440.60 to USD 532.
  • Marks & Spencer Group: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 275 to GBX 320.
  • Regions Financial: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 22.
  • The Cooper Companies: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 373.10 to USD 390.
  • Unity Software: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 35.
  • Wells Fargo & Company: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 66.