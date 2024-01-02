- Alliant Energy: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 50 to USD 53.
- Apple: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target reduced from USD 161 to USD 160.
- Avalonbay Communities: Wolfe Research downgrades to peerperform from outperform.
- Capital One Financial: Barclays maintains its equalweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 114 to USD 154.
- Campbell Soup: Baptista Research upgrades to buy from hold with a price target raised from USD 46.50 to USD 54.50.
- Chewy: Baptista Research downgrades to hold from buy with a price target reduced from USD 28.90 to USD 25.30.
- Citizens Financial Group: Barclays downgrades to equalweight from overweight with a price target raised from USD 38 to USD 40.
- Equinix: Wolfe Research upgrades to peerperform from underperform.
- Estee Lauder: Deutsche Bank downgrades to hold from buy with a target price of USD 146.
- Evergy: Barclays upgrades to overweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 53 to USD 56.
- Fifth Third Bancorp: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 34 to USD 43.
- Huntington Bancshares: Barclays upgrades to equalweight from underweight with a price target raised from USD 12 to USD 15.
- Lululemon Athletica: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 440.60 to USD 532.
- Marks & Spencer Group: BNP Paribas Exane upgrades to outperform from neutral with a price target raised from GBX 275 to GBX 320.
- Regions Financial: Barclays downgrades to underweight from equalweight with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 22.
- The Cooper Companies: Baptista Research downgrades to underperform from hold with a price target raised from USD 373.10 to USD 390.
- Unity Software: Piper Sandler & Co downgrades to underweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 20 to USD 35.
- Wells Fargo & Company: Barclays maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 54 to USD 66.
Every morning, find a selection of analysts' recommendations covering North America and the UK. The list only includes companies that have been the subject of a change of opinion or price target, or of a new coverage. It may be updated during the session. This information can be used to shed light on movements in certain stocks or on market sentiment towards a company.