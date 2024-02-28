STORY: It used to be a cheap, staple ingredient.

But rice is getting ever more expensive, and that's a problem for many people in Asia.

In this suburb of Indonesia's capital city, shoppers face long lines to secure subsidized supplies.

One woman says there will be uproar if prices go any higher.

Rice is the center of nearly every meal here.

But costs for the grain have jumped close to 16-year highs after India - the world's top supplier - restricted exports last year amid tight supplies.

The El Niño weather phenomenon has also reduced rainfall across much of Asia, hitting output of cereals.

That has sparked inflation for many foodstuffs, with rice up 16% over the past year.

Indonesia's government has stepped in to help shoppers.

At this state-subsidized market rice sells for around a quarter less than normal.

An official says that's a response to local demands, with people saying rice is increasingly expensive and hard to find.

The market limits sales to two sacks per person to limit hoarding.

Almost 430 such facilities were set up just in January, with another 300 or so planned by the end of February.

Indonesia also looks set to import around record quantities of rice this year.

While that may help with supplies, it could also drive prices yet higher.

Asia's hard-pressed cooks could find that feeding their families is going to get even more expensive.