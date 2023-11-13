Stock CRM SALESFORCE.COM, INC.
PDF Report : Salesforce.com, Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc. Stock price

CRM

US79466L3024

IT Services & Consulting

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
 11:37:09 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Salesforce.com, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
215.25 USD +0.76% +3.72% +62.25%
04:45pm Salesforce Promotes Denise Dresser to Slack CEO DJ
04:39pm Salesforce Names Denise Dresser as CEO of Slack MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2024 * 34.77 B Sales 2025 * 38.58 B Capitalization 208 B
Net income 2024 * 3,513 M Net income 2025 * 5,025 M EV / Sales 2024 *
5,74x
Net cash position 2024 * 8,133 M Net cash position 2025 * 20.02 B EV / Sales 2025 *
4,87x
P/E ratio 2024 *
60,1x
P/E ratio 2025 *
42,3x
Employees 79,390
Yield 2024 *
-
Yield 2025 *
-
Free-Float 92.42%
Chart Salesforce.com, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Salesforce.com, Inc.

Salesforce Appoints Denise Dresser as Slack CEO MT
REFILE - SALESFORCE CEO MARC BENIOFF SAYS DENISE DRESSER IS THE… RE
Salesforce CEO Sold Shares Worth $6,327,213, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
HLS Therapeutics Reports Q3 2023 Revenue of US$16.0 Million, Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $388,019, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $3,179,106, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $3,094,082, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Salesforce Insider Sold Shares Worth $2,072,341, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Tritium DCFC Implements Action Plan to Achieve Profitability in 2024 MT
Bumble projects quarterly revenue below estimates, shares fall RE
Salesforce to Hold Another Iteration of Annual Dreamforce event in San Francisco MT
Transcript : Salesforce, Inc. - Special Call CI
Analyst Recommendations on Salesforce.com, Inc.

Piper Sandler Downgrades Salesforce to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $232 From $268 MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Amazon, Procter & Gamble, Salesforce, Unilever, Walgreens Boots...
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Tesla, Union Pacific...
SALESFORCE : Buy rating from JP Morgan ZD
SALESFORCE : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Press releases Salesforce.com, Inc.

Salesforce Announces Timing of its Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call BU
Lights, Camera, Action: Tableau and IMDb Launch Data Visualization Campaign for Movie Lovers PU
Salesforce com : Outlines 7 Opportunities to Deepen Trust in AI in Response to White House Executive Order PU
Salesforce com : Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Airkit.ai PU
Acxiom Recognized in Salesforce 2023 Partner Innovation Awards AQ
News in other languages on Salesforce.com, Inc.

Compañías que se deben tener muy en cuenta por técnico este lunes en Wall Street
Salesforce : collabore avec Accenture dans l'IA
Wall Street : les indices repartent à la hausse avec la tech
Accenture : développe un service d'IA avec Salesforce
On reprend son souffle
Quotes and Performance

1 day+0.73%
1 week+3.50%
Current month+6.90%
1 month+4.93%
3 months+1.24%
6 months+5.58%
Current year+61.92%
Highs and lows

1 week
208.84
Extreme 208.8448
214.87
1 month
193.68
Extreme 193.68
214.87
Current year
133.03
Extreme 133.03
238.22
1 year
126.34
Extreme 126.34
238.22
3 years
126.34
Extreme 126.34
311.75
5 years
113.60
Extreme 113.6
311.75
10 years
48.18
Extreme 48.18
311.75
Managers and Directors - Salesforce.com, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Parker Harris FOU
 Founder 56 1999
Marc Benioff CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 58 1999
Miguel Milano PSD
 President - -
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Arnold Donald BRD
 Director/Board Member 68 Dec. 31
Oscar Munoz BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2021
Robin Washington BRD
 Director/Board Member 60 2013
ETFs positioned on Salesforce.com, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
ISHARES EXPANDED TECH-SOFTWARE SECTOR ETF - USD ETF iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF - USD
8.17% 5,538 M€ +30.58%
EVOLVE CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX FUND - CAD ETF Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund - CAD
7.28% 1 M€ +36.77% -
EVOLVE CLOUD COMPUTING INDEX ETF - CAD HEDGED ETF Evolve Cloud Computing Index ETF - CAD Hedged
7.25% 10 M€ +36.33% -
NOMURA NEXT FUNDS INTERNATIONAL EQUITY MSCI-KOKUSAI (YEN-HEDGED) ETF - JPY ETF Nomura NEXT FUNDS International Equity MSCI-KOKUSAI (Yen-Hedged) ETF - JPY
7.21% 26 M€ +6.06% -
INVESCO NASDAQ INTERNET ETF - USD ETF Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF - USD
7.01% 512 M€ +45.40%
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 215.18 +0.73% 922 017
23-11-10 213.63 +1.72% 4,113,413
23-11-09 210.01 -0.69% 4,731,434
23-11-08 211.47 -0.17% 3,433,465
23-11-07 211.84 +2.13% 5,467,113

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:49 am EST

Company Profile

Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.; - professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Salesforce.com, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
50
Last Close Price
213.63USD
Average target price
254.53USD
Spread / Average Target
+19.15%
Sector Cloud Computing Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM, INC. Stock Salesforce.com, Inc.
+61.92% 208 B $
CLOUDFLARE, INC. Stock Cloudflare, Inc.
+39.86% 21 180 M $
DYNATRACE, INC. Stock Dynatrace, Inc.
+33.11% 14 870 M $
NUTANIX, INC. Stock Nutanix, Inc.
+48.75% 9 479 M $
QUALYS, INC. Stock Qualys, Inc.
+53.25% 6 317 M $
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED Stock Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited
-27.12% 5 132 M $
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Stock Beijing Sinnet Technology Co.,Ltd
+31.13% 2 594 M $
IONQ, INC. Stock IonQ, Inc.
+223.62% 2 182 M $
DIGITALOCEAN HOLDINGS, INC. Stock DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.
-1.28% 2 167 M $
IONOS GROUP SE Stock IONOS Group SE
0.00% 2 058 M $
