Salesforce.com, Inc. Stock price
Equities
CRM
US79466L3024
IT Services & Consulting
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|215.25 USD
|+0.76%
|+3.72%
|+62.25%
|04:45pm
|Salesforce Promotes Denise Dresser to Slack CEO
|DJ
|04:39pm
|Salesforce Names Denise Dresser as CEO of Slack
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2024 *
|34.77 B
|Sales 2025 *
|38.58 B
|Capitalization
|208 B
|Net income 2024 *
|3,513 M
|Net income 2025 *
|5,025 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
5,74x
|Net cash position 2024 *
|8,133 M
|Net cash position 2025 *
|20.02 B
|EV / Sales 2025 *
4,87x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
60,1x
|P/E ratio 2025 *
42,3x
|Employees
|79,390
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Yield 2025 *
-
|Free-Float
|92.42%
|1 day
|+0.73%
|1 week
|+3.50%
|Current month
|+6.90%
|1 month
|+4.93%
|3 months
|+1.24%
|6 months
|+5.58%
|Current year
|+61.92%
1 week
208.84
214.87
1 month
193.68
214.87
Current year
133.03
238.22
1 year
126.34
238.22
3 years
126.34
311.75
5 years
113.60
311.75
10 years
48.18
311.75
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Parker Harris FOU
|Founder
|56
|1999
Marc Benioff CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|58
|1999
Miguel Milano PSD
|President
|-
|-
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Arnold Donald BRD
|Director/Board Member
|68
|Dec. 31
Oscar Munoz BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2021
Robin Washington BRD
|Director/Board Member
|60
|2013
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|8.17%
|5,538 M€
|+30.58%
|7.28%
|1 M€
|+36.77%
|-
|7.25%
|10 M€
|+36.33%
|-
|7.21%
|26 M€
|+6.06%
|-
|7.01%
|512 M€
|+45.40%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|215.18
|+0.73%
|922 017
|23-11-10
|213.63
|+1.72%
|4,113,413
|23-11-09
|210.01
|-0.69%
|4,731,434
|23-11-08
|211.47
|-0.17%
|3,433,465
|23-11-07
|211.84
|+2.13%
|5,467,113
Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:49 am EST
More about the company
Salesforce.com, Inc. is the world leader supplier of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software on request. Net sales by activity break down as follows: - online subscriptions sale (92.6%): applications for computerizing the sale forces, optimizing the commercial data processing, managing the call centres, managing the relationship with the partners, etc.; - professional services (7.4%): consulting, implementation and training services. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (67.8%), Europe (22.8%) and Asia/Pacific (9.4%).
SectorIT Services & Consulting
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
50
Last Close Price
213.63USD
Average target price
254.53USD
Spread / Average Target
+19.15%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+61.92%
|208 B $
|+39.86%
|21 180 M $
|+33.11%
|14 870 M $
|+48.75%
|9 479 M $
|+53.25%
|6 317 M $
|-27.12%
|5 132 M $
|+31.13%
|2 594 M $
|+223.62%
|2 182 M $
|-1.28%
|2 167 M $
|0.00%
|2 058 M $