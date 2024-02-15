The coast guard recovered their bodies and rescued another 44 people from the same boat off the southern coastal town of Zarzis, Houssem Eddine Jebabli told Reuters
TUNIS (Reuters) - At least five African migrants died after their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they were trying to reach the Italian coast, a national guard official said.
The coast guard recovered their bodies and rescued another 44 people from the same boat off the southern coastal town of Zarzis, Houssem Eddine Jebabli told Reuters
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
