Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bank of England's Haldane warns inflation "tiger" is prowling

02/26/2021 | 07:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: AA view of The Bank of England and the City of London financial district in London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane warned on Friday that an inflationary "tiger" had woken up and could prove difficult to tame as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that central banks may need to respond.

In a clear break from other members of the Monetary Policy Committee who are more relaxed about the outlook for inflation, Haldane called inflation a "tiger (that) has been stirred by the extraordinary events and policy actions of the past 12 months".

"People are right to caution about the risks of central banks acting too conservatively by tightening policy prematurely," Haldane said in a speech published online.

"But, for me, the greater risk at present is of central bank complacency allowing the inflationary (big) cat out of the bag."

Haldane's comments prompted British government bond prices to fall and sterling to rise as he warned that investors may not be adequately positioned for the risk of higher inflation.

"There is a tangible risk inflation proves more difficult to tame, requiring monetary policymakers to act more assertively than is currently priced into financial markets," Haldane said.

(Editing by David Milliken)

By Andy Bruce


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:27aLONDON COULD LOSE OUT TO NEW YORK UNDER DRAFT EU FINANCE DEAL : document
RE
07:23aTSX futures point to lower open on weaker commodities
RE
07:21aFutures fall as tech stocks slide again
RE
07:21aEXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - sources
RE
07:19aOil drops on dollar strength and OPEC+ supply expectations
RE
07:16aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – January 2021
PU
07:15aIndian banks' loans rose 6.6% in two weeks to Feb 12 - RBI
RE
07:15aTAKE FIVE : Policymakers under pressure
RE
07:11aIndia's economy grows 0.4% in Oct-Dec quarter
RE
07:09aBank of England's Haldane warns inflation "tiger" is prowling
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds increase pressure on Danone CEO
4BP PLC : Carbon offsets gird for lift-off as big money gets close to nature
5EUROSTOXX : European shares drop as bond rout sparks profit taking

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ