By Emese Bartha

Belgium issued 7 billion euros ($7.67 billion) in new October 2034-dated government bonds, or OLOs, via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, attracting more than 10-fold demand, one of the bookrunner banks said.

Books for the new issue closed in excess of EUR72 billion, excluding joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the new bond was set 24 basis points above mid-swaps, it said. The bond has a 2.850% coupon, and it was issued at a price of 99.788, at a yield of 2.874%, the same bank said.

Bookrunners of the transaction were Barclays, BNP Paribas Fortis, Credit Agricole CIB, J.P. Morgan and Natixis.

Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com

