BRASILIA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's National Monetary Council, the country's highest economic body, announced on Thursday tightened regulations for the issuance of private debt securities linked to financing in the real estate and agribusiness sectors.

These financial instruments, including the so-called CRAs, CRIs, LCAs, LCIs, and LIGs, provide income tax exemptions for investors and have experienced significant growth in Brazil over the past few years.

In a joint statement, the finance ministry and the central bank said the changes "aim to enhance the efficiency of public policy in supporting the agribusiness and real estate sectors ensuring that the aforementioned instruments are backed by operations consistent with the purposes that justified their creation and contributing to a more robust credit market." (Reporting by Marcela Ayres Editing by Chris Reese)